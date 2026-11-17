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Partnerships + Equity
A recording from Kevin Kermes's live video
11 hrs ago
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Neema Amin
5
1
1:01:54
3x5 Interview (022): Kathi Dalguntas
Reporter. Recruiter. Chief Absurdist Officer.
20 hrs ago
•
Kevin Kermes
18
21
8
3x5 Interview (021): Magdalena Ponurska
See it. Write it by hand. Live it.
Nov 12
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Magdalena Ponurska
20
13
5
After Corporate (Year 1)
A recording from Kevin Kermes's live video
Nov 10
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Neema Amin
10
4
5
1:02:50
3x5 Interview (020): Jennifer Hong
Strategist. Poet. Mischievous insurgent.
Nov 10
•
Kevin Kermes
and
JHong
21
28
8
3x5 Interview (019): Danielle Wright
Planner. Party host. Same, but different.
Nov 5
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Danielle Wright
26
24
11
Freedom and Panic, Every Week
A live conversation with Neema Amin of Escape Strategist on the first months out of corporate, the course trap, and the $97 price tag
Nov 4
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Neema Amin
13
3
57:30
3x5 Interview (018): Dan Korus
Chemist. Rower. Bringing the wind.
Nov 3
•
Kevin Kermes
13
2
9
[LIVE] Getting Ready to Start Keeps You Stuck
A live conversation with Nat Sang of The Midlife Reset on tough love, lost subscribers, and the cost of waiting
Nov 2
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Nat Sang
16
2
3
1:05:24
October 2026
3x5 Interview (017): Shannon D. Smith
Translator. Excavator. Revolutionary.
Oct 29
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Shannon D. Smith
19
14
8
3x5 Interview (016): Casey Castille
Novelist. Autodidact. Apollonian.
Oct 27
•
Kevin Kermes
and
Casey Castille
20
26
9
3x5 Interview (015): Hanna Pashnik
Physician. Essayist. Pattern reader.
Oct 22
•
Kevin Kermes
13
12
7
© 2026 Kevin M. Kermes
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