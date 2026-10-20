Neema Amin and I have known each other for almost a decade.

We worked together when I was running Career Attraction. The engagement ended years ago and we continued to keep in touch. She tells her side in How I Keep Up With Relationships. I still send her a birthday email.

Neema’s mother checks the gold price every morning. Her father took three months to choose a car. Both run through Escape Strategist, which she writes for people who did everything right and stopped feeling like enough.

She is first-generation and based in the UK. Neema spent decades inside restructures, integrations and transformation initiatives at firms like JP Morgan, American Express, BP, PwC and Bupa. She was fired four times.

About seven years ago she quit her own company over Christmas. Then she spent five years setting down whatever no longer made sense in her life and her business.

Today Neema runs a portfolio of work in restructuring and M&A. She publishes one essay a fortnight with most opening with a room she was in.

Her throughline is wealth and the impact wealth has on identity.

She has finished a three-part series on money. The series ends at her parents' four o'clock chai with The Money Psychology of Identity.

With that, I give you Neema Amin…

1. Who is in your creative family tree? The writers you read, the people whose sentences you hear when you sit down to write. Your mother and father already have seats at the table. Who else is there?

2. You wrote the money series in three parts and ended at your parents' four o'clock chai. Which of the three cost you the most to write, and what did you leave out?

3. Seven years to land on one sentence you do not flinch from. Do you remember the first time you said "I work with executive teams and boards on restructuring" and did not add a clause? Where were you, and who was standing across from you?

4. You spent five years dismantling. Services, ventures, partnerships, the second car. What was the first thing you set down, and what did you notice in the week after it was gone?

5. Your essays open in a room. The bar at the law firm. The Saturday dinner table. The living room with your father's iPad. When a piece starts for you, is it the room or the sentence, and how do you know a moment is one you will write?

6. You have been fired four times. Then you ended an engagement yourself, early and out loud, with no Friday ambush. What did the clean exit teach you the four 4pm calls did not?

7. You have sat on both sides of the restructure. The adviser in the room, the spouse at home the December the income stopped. When you watch someone lose a title now, what do you see that the junior consultant working late on go-live night did not?

8. Two weeks in Vietnam, no laptop, the first time in your working life. What came home with you?

9. Tell me about the thing on the bench. What do you have cooking that you haven't shared yet? Give us a taste.

10. You told me you want this to stay fun and a little therapeutic. What do you know now about writing, and about work, that you didn't when you started this journey to create what's next?

“You can hear the effort in it and I know because I've done it.”

The spun version is a LinkedIn post about a new chapter. Or a line to the family about a choice.

Neema hears the effort from the adviser's chair. She hears it because she was fired four times and made the same effort herself.

Which version of your own exit are you still telling?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Neema Amin’s answers:

1. Who is in your creative family tree? The writers you read, the people whose sentences you hear when you sit down to write. Your mother and father already have seats at the table. Who else is there?

Creativity wasn't really encouraged in our house growing up. Not fiction, and certainly not the arts. But I loved reading everything (except the encyclopedia, which my parents encouraged!). I mostly read biographies and biography-style books, two of my favourites are Jung Chang and Preethi Nair, both write across three generations of women, mixing politics with culture, identity and decisions. You'll see it in how I write about family, there's usually more than one generation in the scene even when I'm only writing about one thing. And actually as I'm answering this, I've just realised how much they've shaped my own writing.

2. You wrote the money series in three parts and ended at your parents' four o'clock chai. Which of the three cost you the most to write, and what did you leave out?

The trilogy was easier than I anticipated, as I was shining a light on everyone else, the personal finance industry, my family, the wider Indian community. So many Indian families, mine included, go to war over money in ways that are painful in the moment and destructive for generations after. It would be easy to say money is evil in these essays, the more interesting question is WHY, and it comes down to identity and some version of success. The harder essays have been the last three or four, where I've turned the light on myself, shared doubts and insecurities without having the answers, that for me is massively uncomfortable. There's a lot left out because I haven't unstitched enough to write about it gracefully.

3. Seven years to land on one sentence you do not flinch from. Do you remember the first time you said "I work with executive teams and boards on restructuring" and did not add a clause? Where were you, and who was standing across from you?

Seven years is mad and if I'd known at the start it would take that long I'd have given up much earlier. The first time I said it clean was December 2024, I had a meeting with the CEO of a well-funded start-up who was hiring a consultant to lead them through an acquisition. I'd just come off a restructure where the COO had thanked me in a video message to the whole company, senior leaders were congratulating me for pulling something off in a timescale they hadn't thought was possible. So I was riding a bit of a high, more confident than ever before. The odd thing is once you're comfortable saying it people don't glaze over and you stop fumbling.

4. You spent five years dismantling. Services, ventures, partnerships, the second car. What was the first thing you set down, and what did you notice in the week after it was gone?

Relief! My whole body felt like it exhaled, that I didn't have to be responsible for so many things, all the small decisions that usually take up so much headspace I wasn't obsessing about. In the first week, after telling one client I wouldn't be renewing and giving notice to another, my shoulders seemed to relax out of a permanent hunch. Over time my migraines became less frequent, and I had time, even though my diary hadn't yet massively changed. I started running again, reading non fiction, and having conversations with zero agenda or expectations.

5. Your essays open in a room. The bar at the law firm. The Saturday dinner table. The living room with your father's iPad. When a piece starts for you, is it the room or the sentence, and how do you know a moment is one you will write?

I don't scene-set because I don't want to bore the reader. It comes in part from how really good movies go straight into a scene, you're hooked from the first minute, before you even know who anyone is. Some of the authors I read do the same, Preethi Nair drops you into a kitchen and you learn more as you read. It usually takes me 3-4 drafts before I know which scene will actually fit with the rest of the essay.

6. You have been fired four times. Then you ended an engagement yourself, early and out loud, with no Friday ambush. What did the clean exit teach you the four 4pm calls did not?

When I chose to leave it was on my schedule, I'd thought through what they'd need, drawn up recommendations and made sure that they had runway. The 4pm calls taught me how it feels when someone else picks the moment, you panic a little even when you know it might be coming because it feels like you failed. Being able to walk away without spiralling came from work I'd been doing underneath to redefine what success meant to me, reaching work-optional so I didn't need the next thing lined up, and not waiting for permission to leave situations that made me miserable.

7. You have sat on both sides of the restructure. The adviser in the room, the spouse at home the December the income stopped. When you watch someone lose a title now, what do you see that the junior consultant working late on go-live night did not?

I see the person now, not the process. The junior consultant saw the mechanics, not what was happening at home. I know now that you need a plan B, C and D running in the background, a metaphorical Go Bag. Most people don't have one, because their job has taken so much of them, almost everyone I watch lose their title spins it. The LinkedIn post about an exciting new chapter, or telling family that it was a choice. You can hear the effort in it and I know because I've done it.

8. Two weeks in Vietnam, no laptop, the first time in your working life. What came home with you?

The change in pace and the craving for a slower, slightly off the grid kind of living. Vietnam has a slower, simpler pace, and without work layered over the top there was suddenly space. We travelled slowly instead of a packed itinerary, we hiked, didn't rush through meals, stopped for countless coffee and smoothie breaks, and those in-between moments are when the kids really talk to you. Which is basically what I'm writing about now, how to build a life you don't need a two-week holiday to escape from.

9. Tell me about the thing on the bench. What do you have cooking that you haven't shared yet? Give us a taste.

Quite a lot actually! There are several collaborations in the works with other writers here that I'm really excited to create with. A wealth and career series on how ordinary careers can build real wealth, not the hustle version, the quieter version. A field guide pulling together everything I used to teach at start-up accelerators. And a series of products for people who've done the foundational finance work and are ready for what comes next, the wealth-building layer that most personal finance content doesn't go deep into.

10. You told me you want this to stay fun and a little therapeutic. What do you know now about writing, and about work, that you didn't when you started this journey to create what's next?

I didn't realise it would be almost like self-therapy. With most posts I discover something about myself, or a situation I thought I'd understood but writing retrospectively from different angles, emotions or new perspectives surface. And learning how to write so I don't sound like a business case has been a learning curve for sure, but a fun one.

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