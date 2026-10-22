Hanna Pashnik spent seventeen years as a physician in psychiatry. Then she walked away from the title.

She worked in addiction medicine and psychotherapy and rose to head a psychotherapy and psychology department at a psychiatric clinic. She left the post and moved to Poland, the homeland of her ancestors. She added an MBA in psychology and consulting and started again.

Now she writes Patterns Shift. Weekly essays, workbooks and archetype studies on burnout, self-sabotage, people pleasing, and the roles strong people outgrow.

Her throughline sits in one line from her About page: The pattern was visible long before the person named it.

Her book The Unspoken Debt looks at the money patterns we inherit. The Good One, a visual novel about leaving people pleasing, is on the bench.

Mack Collier led me to her. Her Hades essay stopped me.

She sent her answers back with a P.S.

Answering, she wrote, she caught herself “remembering something long forgotten - laughing, feeling a quiet sadness, and looking at my own life a little differently.”

With that, I give you Hanna Pashnik…

1. Who is in your creative family tree? Your essays call on Jung, Kierkegaard, Pema Chödrön, and a carpenter named Bian from ancient China. Name the few you return to most, and what each one gave you.

2. You have one book out in the world and one on the bench. The Unspoken Debt looks at money. The Good One is a visual novel about people pleasing, with a day world, a night world, and seven fragments of self to recover. Why build a game? What does a person get from playing a story, and not from reading one?

3. You once headed a psychotherapy and psychology department at a psychiatric clinic. Then you left, moved to Poland, and started again. You call the new work "not a departure from the profession" but "its continuation by other means." Take me to the moment you knew you were leaving. Where were you, and what tipped the decision?

4. You wrote you could predict how a session would end before the person said a word. Now you work on the page, with readers you never meet. What do you notice first in a comment or an email, the tell showing you which pattern is running?

5. In The Unspoken Debt you tell the story of the doll you got at five, and of the voice which later cut your prices before anyone saw them: "not that much, don't overreach." When did you first set a price and leave the number alone? What happened in your body when you sent it?

6. In the clinic, your title explained you before you spoke. In Poland, starting from nothing, the impostor came back. Later you heard what the voice was saying: "I don't want to keep doing this in the same role." What did you expect to lose with the title, and did not? What did you lose, and did not see coming?

7. Your Hades and Apollo essays describe the man everyone relies on and nobody knows. The load-bearing wall. Where did you first meet this man, in the clinic or in your own life, and what did he teach you about the cost of being indispensable?

8. When clients list years of books, therapy, and courses, you ask them one question: "And what have you actually done with everything you've learned?" You have also written about your own season as the eternal student. Turn the question on yourself. What did you do, not study, which changed the most?

9. In "The Role You've Outgrown," a woman who lived like a soldier came back to herself through small acts. She turned down a loan. She took up ballroom dancing. She stopped when tired. One small yes at a time. What was one of your own small yeses in the first year after the clinic?

10. In your essay on grief, you list the many deaths a life holds: a first love, a dream, a relationship, work which once gave life meaning. You wrote grief often mourns a version of ourselves as well. Answer as personally or as generally as you like. Which earlier version of yourself have you grieved, and what did she hand you before she left?

11. What is on the bench after The Good One? Not the finished thing. The idea you keep circling and have not named in public yet.

12. After seventeen years of sessions, what do you know now about how people change, which you did not believe on your first day as a doctor?

“I mostly let go of what was never mine.”

Hanna expected the title to take her with it. Someone would fill the post. She would be forgotten.

Former colleagues still write. Clients still ask to keep working with her.

The title went. The work stayed. “Titles exist to prove status to the outside world,” she says.

Which part of your title was never yours?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Hanna Pashnik’s answers:

1. Who is in your creative family tree? Your essays call on Jung, Kierkegaard, Pema Chödrön, and a carpenter named Bian from ancient China. Name the few you return to most, and what each one gave you.

There are many, and each is worth a separate conversation. But the ones who come to mind first: Jung, for never closing the door on what science can't explain: dreams, symbols, collective memory. That opened the possibility of seeing a person beyond any diagnosis, and Greek mythology as the language of archetypes came from the same place. Christina Maslach, for showing that burnout is a systemic mismatch, and that only those who genuinely care burn out. Tatyana Chernigovskaya, for openly saying that the brain is smarter and more cunning than we are, and for being able to explain that in a way that reaches anyone. Carlos Castaneda - not as a psychologist, but as someone who explored a different side of consciousness: in my family dreams were always read as a language, and that territory has always felt close to me.

2. You have one book out in the world and one on the bench. The Unspoken Debt looks at money. The Good One is a visual novel about people pleasing, with a day world, a night world, and seven fragments of self to recover. Why build a game? What does a person get from playing a story, and not from reading one?

"The Good One" started as a game, but a game can't carry what another person's story can. It became a 15-day visual novel for self-guided work: short videos, a composite character struggling with boundaries and people-pleasing. You watch their life, answer questions alongside them, and keep your own journal. You recognize your patterns in theirs. No grades, just the possibility of seeing in someone else's story what you can't see on your own. During the day the character lives through consciousness, at night through the unconscious, where the answers people search for years actually live. I wanted not just to tell this story but to bring it to life. I'm right in the middle of that process now.

3. You once headed a psychotherapy and psychology department at a psychiatric clinic. Then you left, moved to Poland, and started again. You call the new work "not a departure from the profession" but "its continuation by other means." Take me to the moment you knew you were leaving. Where were you, and what tipped the decision?

The turning point was being appointed deputy chief physician. It nearly eliminated client work entirely - I was running departments, not working with people. That was exactly why I had entered the profession. COVID and the circumstances developing in the country where I lived made it clear: now or never. I had long wanted to return to the homeland of my ancestors. Everything aligned. In Poland I was invited into clinics again. I declined. Now I work as a coach and consultant - primarily with migrants, while continuing to study: hypnosis, regression therapy, psychotherapy. The medical background is always with me - it lets me see what another specialist might miss. But I'd rather teach someone to fish than hand them one. That's what continuing the profession by other means actually looks like.

4. You wrote you could predict how a session would end before the person said a word. Now you work on the page, with readers you never meet. What do you notice first in a comment or an email, the tell showing you which pattern is running?

Reading someone in text and in a session are fundamentally different things. In a session the pattern is visible before the first word. In a comment, people think before they write. On Substack the audience is self-aware - it's a dialogue with an idea rather than with pain. In Facebook and Instagram it's a different story: aggression, fear, confusion don't hide behind politeness - you see it immediately, which is why those platforms don't feel close to me. When someone writes a private message, booking a consultation, for example, that's a different kind of reading: the time of the message, whether there's a greeting, how quickly they respond. The pattern emerges in the dynamic, and professional instinct works differently there.

5. In The Unspoken Debt you tell the story of the doll you got at five, and of the voice which later cut your prices before anyone saw them: "not that much, don't overreach." When did you first set a price and leave the number alone? What happened in your body when you sent it?

Before moving to Poland, my prices were set by the institution I worked for. Here I was doing it for the first time myself. The first two years I worked with migrants, some of it voluntarily, and burned out. A friend who is also my therapist suggested raising my price to market rate. I compared the numbers and raised it. The impostor arrived immediately. I pulled out my diplomas, reread client feedback, and told myself: yes, this is what it costs. If that doesn't work for you, I'm not your specialist. Something in my body expanded, as if I could finally breathe fully. The impostor is multilayered and comes back, but the task each time is to prove to yourself that you belong where you are and that your knowledge and experience are worth even more than doubt allows you to see.

6. In the clinic, your title explained you before you spoke. In Poland, starting from nothing, the impostor came back. Later you heard what the voice was saying: "I don't want to keep doing this in the same role." What did you expect to lose with the title, and did not? What did you lose, and did not see coming?

I expected to be forgotten quickly. No one is irreplaceable, someone would fill my position fast. But former colleagues and staff still write. Clients ask to continue therapy, share how their lives have changed. That turned out to be an unexpected gift. What did I lose? The longer I think about it, the more I understand: I mostly let go of what was never mine. Titles exist to prove status to the outside world. But when you feel sufficient inside yourself for what you do and who surrounds you, losing status loses its power. What I gained was the freedom to be myself.

7. Your Hades and Apollo essays describe the man everyone relies on and nobody knows. The load-bearing wall. Where did you first meet this man, in the clinic or in your own life, and what did he teach you about the cost of being indispensable?

I have met this man in different forms. My grandfather was the one everyone in the family came to with any question, any problem. He never asked for anything himself. He was warm and funny, but few ever saw that side of him. At my clinic there was a statistician who remembered figures from years back and spotted errors in reports instantly, every department ran to him. Once a year he admitted himself for rehabilitation. He burned out. My husband helps everyone around him, but when I asked why he never asks for help himself, he said he is not used to asking for help. All three taught me the same thing: people come to the indispensable person for what they give, not for who they are. And when that person needs help themselves, everyone is busy with their own life.

8. When clients list years of books, therapy, and courses, you ask them one question: "And what have you actually done with everything you've learned?" You have also written about your own season as the eternal student. Turn the question on yourself. What did you do, not study, which changed the most?

The first thing I actually started applying rather than studying: personal boundaries. From childhood I was called Mother Teresa. Everyone expected help, and I went because that was what was expected, while anger rose inside. Showing that anger wasn't allowed, I was supposed to be kind. Our personality theory professor in university gave us the chance to try knowledge in practice. Therapy helped direct that anger toward self-protection: to stop and ask myself whether I genuinely wanted to do something or was running because everyone was waiting. Not to be afraid of being inconvenient, not to collapse into guilt over the word no. That is what I still do today. Which is why personal questions don't frighten me: when you know where your boundaries are, you know what you can say freely.

9. In "The Role You've Outgrown," a woman who lived like a soldier came back to herself through small acts. She turned down a loan. She took up ballroom dancing. She stopped when tired. One small yes at a time. What was one of your own small yeses in the first year after the clinic?

My first small ‘yes’ sounded like a ‘no’. I declined the offer to work at a clinic in Poland. That was my yes to myself and to the path I had left clinical practice to find. And then I allowed myself to learn what genuinely interested me, not only what the profession required. Astrology, numerology, coaching - everything I had never given myself time or permission for as a physician. I even ran networking events not as a psychiatrist but as a numerologist and astrologer. People who knew my medical background were surprised. For me it was a way of looking at a person through different tools. And of understanding that breadth of interest doesn't contradict depth of profession.

10. In your essay on grief, you list the many deaths a life holds: a first love, a dream, a relationship, work which once gave life meaning. You wrote grief often mourns a version of ourselves as well. Answer as personally or as generally as you like. Which earlier version of yourself have you grieved, and what did she hand you before she left?

There have been many losses in my life that resemble death. But the version of myself I grieve most acutely is the daughter. Both of my parents left in the last two years. What did she pass on before leaving? Strangely, freedom. Not from the role itself, but from its active expression. The role of daughter only exists when the person who is your partner in it is still there. When my parents were alive, I rarely thought about that role. I simply knew I was their daughter, and that was enough. Now that role retreats into the depths of memory and surfaces only in moments of remembering. There is no one left to actively be a daughter to. And in that there is a quiet freedom: to speak of them, to think of them, to keep them.

11. What is on the bench after The Good One? Not the finished thing. The idea you keep circling and have not named in public yet.

After "The Good One" there are a few directions I haven't named publicly yet. One is continuing the visual novel format with self-development and self-help techniques on different themes, but first I need to see how this one goes. The other is going deeper into hypnosis and regression: tools that work with what is stored deeper than words. How exactly either of these will take shape is still an open question. But neither idea lets go.

12. After seventeen years of sessions, what do you know now about how people change, which you did not believe on your first day as a doctor?

After seventeen years I understood one thing: you cannot change people. What changes is their reactions, habits, thinking, the ways they make choices. But the structure of personality, formed in the first years of life, stays. The one condition for any change is always the same: only if they want it themselves. On my first day I wasn't naive - our professors had already removed the rose-coloured glasses in university. But this I didn't believe then: that the hardest part of working with people is not helping them change, but accepting that the choice to change or not is only theirs.

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