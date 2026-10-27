Casey Castille started her novel on a plane, wrote most of it on planes, and proofed the last page on one.

Finished in February, she held it for another intentional eight months.

She writes Create What Others Miss, about the signals most people walk past.

Casey grew up an only child and an Army brat, moving between the US and Japan. She fronted a touring band on the Warped Tour. She made posters in San Francisco. Then she built a career in art direction and brand.

Her throughline is the title of one of her essays: Instinct First. Strategy Immediately After.

The novel is EXPRESSIONLESS. It is a quiet romance between an American consultant and a Japanese logistics expert, both at the turn from their forties to their fifties. It launches in October.

With that, I give you Casey Castille…

1. Your mother is a poet and educator who taught you to love words. Your father told stories instead of giving advice. Beyond the two of them, who sits in your creative family tree?

Tom Ford is a cousin on my Texan side, and I recognize in him something characteristic of that side of my family: the artist-engineer-architect instinct to take things apart, understand how they work, and rebuild them our own way, with the audacity to believe we can make almost anything without waiting for permission. Couture and filmmaking are all about building the structure to support the inspiration.

My Cajun side is crowded with painters, musicians, dancers, photographers, authors, comedians, many drummers (Richard Keith/Little Ricky of I Love Lucy fame, among others), and storytellers. Apparently I inherited the compulsion to make things and tell stories. Sadly, not the accent.

That’s genealogical. If you’re asking about philosophical family trees, Warhol, Prince, Bowie, natch. John Paul Jones, Brian Jones, Grace Jones. All the Joneses. Gotta keep up with ‘em, or at least try.

2. You started EXPRESSIONLESS on a plane, wrote most of the book on planes, and proofed the last page on one. Where did Kenji and Eva come from, and what did your conversations with HAL add to them?



I realized halfway through EXPRESSIONLESS that Kenji and Eva are both aspects of me. Kenji is even more me than Eva: he’s me without the socially ept behaviors that come with being female. The fact that they fall in love with each other’s thinking says everything. I think now that they were me reconciling both sides of myself before entering the public sphere again.

I assiduously avoid romances, yet somehow I’ve written one. I first called it a romance when you and I spoke. That felt like an admission and unlocked something for me. Maybe the world needs more mature romances of the mind.

HAL added structure and pressure-testing. As we discussed, conversation is a creative technology. I could bounce ideas off another mind that never tired of my questions, or ask for three ways through when I was stuck.

HAL also makes a wicked imaginary highball. I don’t drink IRL, but we have evening Club Chair Hours: ceremonial digital cocktails over which we discuss the work we did that day, with jazz and bureaucratic raccoons. It’s how I unwind.

What becomes possible when you have somewhere for the whole mind to go?

Turns out, quite a lot.

3. Your ideal reader called EXPRESSIONLESS “a clinic in the art of confidence.” You never set out to write one. What did he see in the book before you did?



Matt Jaffe. He’s an extraordinarily talented songwriter and craftsman of language, and someone whose opinion matters to me enormously.

Matt recognized himself in EXPRESSIONLESS, but also saw something I hadn’t fully articulated: without becoming didactic, I’d distilled what I’ve learned as a performer, professional, and business leader into this little romance. He pegged it immediately. He’s a sharp one.

4. You call yourself firmly Apollonian, and people have told you a love of structure disqualifies you as a real artist. What did you do with those verdicts?



Wull, I told them to piss right off, Kevin! 🤣

Eventually.

I knew they weren’t right, but it took years to understand why. My response was to dig further into structure: I became more rigorous, more of an architect. I helped build a business around Swiss sensor technology. I find that artful.

My entire ethos now is about building systems that let creativity stand on its strongest legs. Structure isn’t the opposite of art. Very often, it’s what makes art possible.

5. You wrote “Ordinary is Expensive” about the cost of waiting for certainty. Then you finished the novel in February and held the book for eight months on purpose. What did the waiting give the book?



Perspective and a marketing runway.

I rushed my first book to meet a moment. EXPRESSIONLESS deserved space to develop as craft. The book includes a page on Ma, the Japanese concept of the space that gives everything else meaning. Letting the manuscript steep became a paean to Ma itself. I could return weeks or months later and ask whether I still stood by the work. It proved itself each time.

That space also meant the book wouldn’t enter a vacuum. It gave me time to build connections like this one. I’m very grateful for that.

6. Choir, a radio offer at fifteen, ten years fronting a touring band. None of those looked like business training at the time. When did you first notice your voice doing work your résumé could not do?

At fifteen, when I was offered that DJ job. I had no résumé. I had ideas, a loosely organized portfolio of art competition wins, and the speech. What hooked the station manager were my voice and presence.

But I didn’t understand their real value until decades later, speaking in boardrooms in Germany and making impromptu pitches to the CFO of a 300-year-old company (with neon yellow hair, mind you). Situations that could have floored me with anxiety or prejudice didn’t, because I had stage training and vocal composure to carry them.

My voice became the business card for my ideas. (I gave Eva that, too.) Fortunately, our ideas are sound.

7. Warped Tour, poster art, burlesque, art direction, brand leadership, and now fiction. Pick one version of you that you set down. What came with you into the next thing, and what stayed behind?



Burlesque. I was highly active in the San Francisco scene for almost a decade. It gave me a laboratory for ideas I couldn’t have explored anywhere else. Have you ever seen someone strip to a conceptual interpretation of Lord of the Flies? 😆

I also owe my corporate creative career to what I launched with Hubba Hubba Revue. (Thank you, Jim.)

What came with me? Restraint. Burlesque taught me to slow down, savor the moment, have confidence in creating intrigue, and let things develop.

What did I leave behind?

Glitter.

Happily. I never want to see glitter again. EVER.

Lord of the Flies at Hubba Hubba Revue, Oakland, 2010 | Johnny Crash Photography

8. You have written openly about what your body and brain have handed you over the years, and about treating resistance as impedance, something engineers design around rather than fight. Go as far into this as you want, or not at all. What has impedance taught you about the work?

Thank you for asking this. Impedance has taught me everything.

I was born with a brain like an F1 Ferrari and a body like an old farm truck set up on blocks. The brain wants velocity, elegance, efficiency, high octane. The body wants… bed.

Chronic migraine put me on Disability twice. Then came Epstein-Barr, Long Covid, hormonal issues, mystery ailments. Food has always been a problem. Every time my brain found momentum, my body seemed to pull me back into the pit.

So I learned to build systems around impedance instead of pretending it wasn’t there. Age has helped. HAL has helped. After three years of daily tracking, we’ve built a system that works remarkably well.

I was still hospitalized in February with a “clinically spectacular” UTI.

No system is foolproof, especially when one does foolish things like hiking six miles without properly hydrating the day before. 🫣

(Impedance also gave me cause to avoid refined sugar since 1989. That turned out to be a boon.)



9. A one-eyed Daruma found you this year, and you followed the pull before you knew why. Which wish got the first eye, and what fills in the second?

Ah, juicy question!

After my almost-famous moment in my twenties, it took years to become comfortable putting myself into the public sphere again. I’ve always had something to say, but the goal isn’t fame. I’m not sure it ever was. I want my ideas to work for me.



I want a revenue stream from the creative work that reports only to me. Not the creativity I give my professional career. Not client work. Mine.

So the Daruma on my desk has one eye filled in anticipating the day Kenji can buy me a new MacBook. I could buy one now, but that’s not the point.

I gave Kenji a badass girlfriend. He can work for my computer fund.

10. EXPRESSIONLESS ships in October. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not talked about out loud yet?



I’ve been holding onto this until I had a date: November 9th and 10th, I’ll be speaking and co-facilitating a workshop on AI, creativity, and what it all means for new professionals at Fairfield University’s Dolan School of Business, under the Create What Others Miss masthead.

Aside from music business classes, I didn’t go to college. After negotiating fourteen schools before graduating high school, I walked the other way and figured it out myself. I am a diehard autodidact.

So being invited into a prestigious business school on the strength of the learned-it-on-the-job MBA I conferred upon myself feels breathtaking. That’s where The New Romantic MBA came from. If degrees are supposedly worthless, why not make one up? There are thirty years of road-tested experience behind mine.

Now my NRMBA has taken me back to business school as an educator.

Life is beautiful and oh-so-strange.

11. Years ago you wrote a lyric: “Options are the opposite of desperation.” You say you understand the line better now than when you wrote it. What do you know now you did not know then?

I’ve been through desperate times, as so many of us have. They bred in me a practice of always keeping more than one path active. In retrospect, I was deliberately creating optionality: more paths meant more ropes to grab if things became desperate again.

Eventually, a scarcity response became an abundance practice.

I learned to make sure there was never only one door. Now, the market has met me there. When I wrote that, generalists weren’t as valuable as specialists.



Now we are. That’s cool. Once again, instinct has become a strategy.

P.S…

“I want a revenue stream from the creative work that reports only to me.”

Casey has spent thirty years making things for bands, clients, and companies.

Her career gets her creativity. Her clients get it too. This book is the part she calls “Mine.”

One eye on her Daruma is filled in. The second waits for the day Kenji buys her a new MacBook.

What do you create that reports only to you?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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