Shannon D. Smith 🪏 writes Untrap Your Expertise. Her tagline: a publication for experts who teach, coach, or guide others.

She started in customer service. Then came seven years as an instructional designer and six in corporate training.

Her job was sitting across from subject matter experts and pulling out what they knew. The judgment they no longer saw in themselves. She calls the work excavation.

On October 4, she stopped hunting for a niche and named the work she was already doing: helping experts teach so learners act on what they learn.

Her throughline is the expertise people carry without seeing it. Her own included.

One labor relations expert opened their first call by asking why he needed her. She told him she was not the expert. She was the translator.

So I turned the questions on the translator.

With that, I give you Shannon D. Smith 🪏…

Who is in your creative family tree? Your father ran Quality General Contracting and showed you work could be your own. Your grandmother taught college, and writing and learning filled the house. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

On October 4 you wrote, I stopped trying to find my niche, and you named the work you were already doing: helping experts teach so learners act on what they learn. What made you stop looking, and what changed in the week after you said it out loud?

A labor relations expert opened your first Teams call by asking why he needed you. You told him you were not the expert. You were the translator. He leaned back and asked what you needed. What did you learn in the quiet after he leaned back?

You spent five years as a senior technical trainer, with strong reviews, raises, and a national conference stage, and the work still drained you. When you moved to staff development, what did you expect to leave behind with the old title, and what came with you?

When an expert says “it depends” or “I just know,” you dig past the first answer. You call this excavation. What is the question you ask next, and what usually comes up?

You came to Substack to untrap your expertise and built a new trap instead: build, finish, freeze, reset. Now you count reps, not results. Which rep since September scared you most, and what happened after you made it?

On a rainy morning in Washington, you ran to an interview with a worn portfolio over your head, then cried on the train home before the call came. You named $60,000. They countered with $70,000. What did the counteroffer tell you about the price you had put on yourself?

You wrote, solitude restores me, crowds drain me, and you chose field notes over hot takes. Tell me about the evening where your best field notes come from. Where are you, and what sits on the desk?

Your niche post names books, workshops, speaking, and programs other people teach. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

Customer service taught you emotional regulation, conflict resolution, and listening skills years before you had words for them. Looking back at the woman in the job, what do you know now about where expertise hides, the part she did not know yet?

What keeps you curious about people, and what does Untrap Your Expertise let you explore?

Not stuck. Still building.

I'm a big fan of Shannon's work and, after this interview and digging into her Substack, I think you will be too.

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Shannon D. Smith 🪏’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? Your father ran Quality General Contracting and showed you work could be your own. Your grandmother taught college, and writing and learning filled the house. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

Creativity runs through both sides of my family: singers, painters, songwriters, musicians, and people who draw phenomenally well. My uncle Marvin sent me a hand-drawn card every birthday. Between that creativity, my father’s business, and my grandmother’s teaching, I grew up surrounded by people making things of their own.

On October 4 you wrote, I stopped trying to find my niche, and you named the work you were already doing: helping experts teach so learners act on what they learn. What made you stop looking, and what changed in the week after you said it out loud?

Exhaustion. I had consumed so much advice about finding my niche that I could barely hear myself think. Eventually, I got quiet enough to realize the answer wasn't hiding somewhere in another course, book, or framework. Saying it out loud brought relief; I felt like I was finally honoring my experience and my multipassionate nature.

A labor relations expert opened your first Teams call by asking why he needed you. You told him you were not the expert. You were the translator. He leaned back and asked what you needed. What did you learn in the quiet after he leaned back?

What I learned in that quiet was something about myself. For the first time, I witnessed a side of me willing to claim my lane instead of shrinking and deferring. I could respect his expertise and still stand firmly on my own. Neither of us needed to pretend to know everything. Once we established that, we got along beautifully. Funny how collaboration works when everyone stays in their lane.

You spent five years as a senior technical trainer, with strong reviews, raises, and a national conference stage, and the work still drained you. When you moved to staff development, what did you expect to leave behind with the old title, and what came with you?

I expected to leave behind being boxed into technical training. Technology is useful, but people are infinitely more interesting to me. What came with me was my love of teaching, learning psychology, and helping experts make complicated things understandable.

When an expert says “it depends” or “I just know,” you dig past the first answer. You call this excavation. What is the question you ask next, and what usually comes up?

Oh, I love when an expert says, "It depends." That's when things get interesting. My next question is, "Depends on what?" Then, "How would someone without your experience know that?" Suddenly, out comes the stories, exceptions, and little decisions they make automatically. That's usually where the good stuff is buried.

You came to Substack to untrap your expertise and built a new trap instead: build, finish, freeze, reset. Now you count reps, not results. Which rep since September scared you most, and what happened after you made it?

Reaching out to my followers and subscribers. I had convinced myself that initiating conversations was somehow intrusive. Apparently, saying hello is a controversial activity in my brain. But people responded! Some even shared why they followed me or subscribed. I'm learning that starting a conversation isn't the same as bothering someone. Revolutionary, I know.

On a rainy morning in Washington, you ran to an interview with a worn portfolio over your head, then cried on the train home before the call came. You named $60,000. They countered with $70,000. What did the counteroffer tell you about the price you had put on yourself?

That day was such a pivotal moment in my career, and every time I think about it, I still get a little emotional. When I got that job offer and the recruiter countered my salary requirements, it really challenged my self‑perception and made me realize that I had been undervaluing myself for a very long time. I remember hearing the Spirit tell me I'd never earn less than that again, and I haven't. That moment changed how I saw my professional value. I've negotiated every job offer since. The first number isn't always the final answer.

You wrote, solitude restores me, crowds drain me, and you chose field notes over hot takes. Tell me about the evening where your best field notes come from. Where are you, and what sits on the desk?

My best field notes usually come when I'm supposed to be sleeping. I keep a notepad by my bed because my brain apparently waits until I'm exhausted to become interesting. Most ideas start with something I observed at work: a conversation, a learner's reaction, or some baffling organizational behavior. Other times it comes from ruminating on something I read. Once everything gets quiet, the connections start showing up.

Your niche post names books, workshops, speaking, and programs other people teach. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

I think I love facilitating discussions even more than writing. I kinda feel guilty for saying that. There's something about gathering curious people to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and discover possibilities together. Writing helps me process what I'm learning. Facilitation lets me think with other people. I'm working through how to combine them without immediately turning the whole thing into another job or starting over.

Customer service taught you emotional regulation, conflict resolution, and listening skills years before you had words for them. Looking back at the woman in the job, what do you know now about where expertise hides, the part she did not know yet?

When I look back at the woman I was then, I really didn't see how transferable those skills were. I could only see as far as the role I was in, and it felt like I was in a dead-end career. Turns out, I was developing the very skills that would help me land my first instructional design job. I wasn't stuck. I just couldn't see what I was building yet. Expertise often hides in the things we do so routinely that we stop recognizing their value. It doesn't necessarily hide because we lack confidence. Sometimes it hides because we've become so competent that the work no longer feels remarkable to us.

What keeps you curious about people, and what does Untrap Your Expertise let you explore?