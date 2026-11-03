Dan Korus writes The Updraft. His tagline: research, field notes, personal essays, and conversations about the parts of leadership no tool can practice for us.

He came to leadership from chemistry and project management. He learned to read research in graduate school.

On January 8 of this year, he founded Kestryl Edge, a New Mexico company teaching leadership and emotional intelligence to teams.

He has little patience for the bullshit in his own field: no citations, buzzwords, and authenticity used as an excuse.

His throughline is leadership as a skill you measure and practice.

He lives in Los Alamos. He rowed sweep all four years of college. He runs ultras, coaches CrossFit, and hosts a weekly podcast.

In his Crosswinds series, he interviewed two of my 3x5 guests, Neela and Jennifer Hong.

So I handed him ten questions and a stack of 3x5 cards.

With that, I give you Dan Korus…

Who is in your creative family tree? You lean on Mortimer Adler, Viktor Frankl, Feynman, and Michael Leiter, and you keep a marked-up copy of Never Scratch a Tiger with a Short Stick. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

You founded Kestryl Edge in New Mexico on January 8 of this year. By July, sixty-one leaders had come through your workshops, from CrossFit Los Alamos to WESST in Albuquerque. What has year one taught you about the work you did not know in January?

In The Leadership Field has a Bullshit Problem, you test every leadership author with three questions. Have they fired someone, led lasting culture change, and managed up? Tell me about the one from your own career you remember most.

You studied chemistry, learned to read research in graduate school, and after worked as a chemist and project manager at a tech company. Somewhere along the way, people became the work. When did you notice the shift and what did you set down to make room for it?

Graduate school taught you to read a paper. Now you ask leaders to run their own short literature reviews. What does a chemist’s way of reading give a leader, the part no leadership book hands them?

You wrote your Cornell 7 letter as a stand-in older brother who has messed up plenty, and you put your own record on the page. Why the older brother voice? What did you gain (and lose) by hitting publish on that piece?

You write about burnout as a systems problem, where your best people hold your worst processes together. Before you wrote about it, when did you find yourself holding a bad process together with your own goodwill? What showed you the cost?

You rowed sweep for four years, one of five from a freshman class of about forty who lasted. What did the boat teach you about leading before anyone called you a leader?

Your Q2 recap names new modules on ego and shame, boundaries, and EQ through art, plus an alumni network. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

You close your essays with the line, “the most important step is always the next one." Looking back at the college rower, what do you know now about next steps he did not know?

More wind, indeed.

I'm a big fan of Dan's work and, after this interview and digging into his Substack, I think you will be too.

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Dan Korus’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? You lean on Mortimer Adler, Viktor Frankl, Feynman, and Michael Leiter, and you keep a marked-up copy of Never Scratch a Tiger with a Short Stick. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

I grew up on fantasy. Eragon, Harry Potter, Percy Jackson. My podcasts were This American Life and The Moth. I’ve always loved stories: people hitting a low and fighting their way back to something better. These days I’m lost in Sanderson and Dinniman. Off the page, it’s coaches. A ski coach who taught me the chemistry of snow and wax, and who never did anything for us we could do ourselves. Rowing coaches who taught me to repeat the boring stuff until it was perfect. They taught me independence. And that sport is a privilege.

You founded Kestryl Edge in New Mexico on January 8 of this year. By July, sixty-one leaders had come through your workshops, from CrossFit Los Alamos to WESST in Albuquerque. What has year one taught you about the work you did not know in January?

Sixty-one leaders by July. 100 and climbing now. Year one taught me it works. I knew it the moment people started paying. Then I watched it in the room: people journaling, crying, leaving reviews. One CEO told me the room was completely different afterward. I felt the energy shift. Kestryl Edge is a workshop company. Training hands you the how. We hold up a mirror and ask, “Are you who you say you are?” Then we help you close the delta. Every leader in that room is the main character. I learned the rest from ultra running. Every race had a moment I wanted to sit down and quit. I never did. The miles before race day were harder than the race. I learned to trust the boring process. I’m on the journey, too.

In The Leadership Field has a Bullshit Problem, you test every leadership author with three questions. Have they fired someone, led lasting culture change, and managed up? Tell me about the one from your own career you remember most.

I worked for a technical founder who assumed he knew everything, even after hiring experts. He told the team, me included, that we didn’t know what we were doing. Repeatedly. I spent years arguing and managing up, trying to get us on the same page. I never moved him. I didn’t have the skills yet to stand my ground and be firm in who I was. And I didn’t know when to walk. Kestryl Edge exists to help leaders like him get better, and to give the people around them what I didn’t have.

You studied chemistry, learned to read research in graduate school, and after worked as a chemist and project manager at a tech company. Somewhere along the way, people became the work. When did you notice the shift and what did you set down to make room for it?

One day it hit me. The teams I was on were full of smart, hard-working people pulling in different directions. Nobody was talking. Everyone was busy proving they were the smartest, grittiest person in the room. They didn’t need more smarts or more effort. They needed to get along. So I set down being the hero who bridges every gap himself. I became the glue between people, and let the team be the hero. A team like that goes further than I ever could alone.

Graduate school taught you to read a paper. Now you ask leaders to run their own short literature reviews. What does a chemist’s way of reading give a leader, the part no leadership book hands them?

Leadership books sell a lie: that reading someone else’s hero’s journey makes yours easier. You still have to spend the energy on your own. Leaders need to think critically and prove what they do with data. Some dismiss EQ because it isn’t on their quarterly spreadsheet. But every business outcome ties back to culture and leadership effectiveness. The link is invisible, not missing. Big difference. Chemistry taught me that invisible bonds can be measured, observed, and, with enough energy, changed. What you don’t measure stays unknown. So we measure. We run what’s basically a retention survey: what’s most broken here, the stuff that makes people want to quit. Then we go after it. Improve the leaders and you watch the organization improve.

You wrote your Cornell 7 letter as a stand-in older brother who has messed up plenty, and you put your own record on the page. Why the older brother voice? What did you gain (and lose) by hitting publish on that piece?

Advice from a stranger comes from wanting to contribute. To be involved. Advice from an older brother comes from seeing you as an extension of himself. From being willing to do anything for you. From love. I don’t have a perfect past. Publishing my own fuck ups cost me the plausible deniability that I’m flawless. Turns out I’m a normal human too. What I gained: nobody else gets to tell my story. My mistakes are mine to own.

You write about burnout as a systems problem, where your best people hold your worst processes together. Before you wrote about it, when did you find yourself holding a bad process together with your own goodwill? What showed you the cost?

I’ve held together bad management. When senior leaders are wrong, middle management holds the whole thing together. At one toxic company, that was me. Day to day, it meant keeping people going. Keeping them pointed the same direction when I knew the leaders were wrong. When people didn’t want to go. When the leaders weren’t worth working for. That’s the curse of the capable: I could, so I thought I should. When you believe in the dream, letting go feels like letting it die. The cost never came as one moment. It piled up: well-being, energy, health, sometimes sanity, everything else I could have been doing. And it cost me the truth. A dream won’t come true without other people. Holding a team together only works if they want to be there too. If they believe. If the goal is right.

You rowed sweep for four years, one of five from a freshman class of about forty who lasted. What did the boat teach you about leading before anyone called you a leader?

Rowing is the ultimate team sport. On a big team, I didn’t like everyone. Some of the guys really pissed me off. Put us in a boat and none of that mattered. We had work to do, and we had to be in perfect sync to do it. Have you ever won with people you didn’t like? That teaches you what it means to be part of a team. It was miserable. Cold, wet, dark, on one of the most northern lakes in the US with a rowing team. We were self-funded and pulled weeds on weekends to pay for it. I woke up at 4 a.m. six days a week for four years, while studying full time, working a part-time job, and holding a research position. I felt like quitting every day. Then I’d clean up, put on warm clothes, and walk into class having already done something harder than most people would do all day. Hard work is a privilege.

Your Q2 recap names new modules on ego and shame, boundaries, and EQ through art, plus an alumni network. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

Biosphere 2 grew trees under a glass dome with no wind. They grew fast. Then they started falling over. Without wind, they never built the wood that holds a tree up. What’s on the bench: more wind. Right now it’s me in the room. Next is other facilitators, more workshops, more rooms. 250 leaders and climbing. And I want those leaders active. The passive leader waits for the answer to come from somewhere else: a book, a generic training, the people around them. The active leader walks out of the workshop and starts their own hero’s journey. I haven’t seen corporate training touch ego, shame, or boundaries. We do. We ask people to find perspective in modern art and write goals that will change their lives. We make them uncomfortable on purpose. We’re bringing the wind.

You close your essays with the line, “the most important step is always the next one." Looking back at the college rower, what do you know now about next steps he did not know?