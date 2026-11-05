Danielle Wright writes Your Next Sprint. Her tagline: Agile thinking, minus the corporate jargon.

She spent 15 years in IT and Agile project management. She still works a 9 to 5. She builds the newsletter after hours.

She runs her Substack the way she ran projects. Four-week sprints. Weekly goals. A monthly retro. Big ideas filed as Epics.

On October 14, she launched an experiment: build a bestselling Substack in 7 hours a week by the end of 2026. Her system has three steps. Pick. Build. Party.

Her throughline is finishing things inside a full life.

The third step gets equal billing. She opens with HEYYYYY. She adds music to her posts. She celebrates every 100 subscribers.

So I handed her ten questions and we put her answers on 3x5 cards.

With that, I give you Danielle Wright…

Who is in your creative family tree? You blogged before Substack, studied business, and spent 15 years in IT and Agile project management. Who did you come from, on the page and off?

On October 14 you set out to build a bestselling Substack in 7 hours a week by the end of 2026, and you named the system Pick, Build, Party. What does a good week of the experiment look like so far, and which of the three steps fights you hardest?

You cut a list of 14 activities down to a handful of non-negotiables and sent the rest, about 900 ideas, to the backlog. Which idea in the backlog do you visit most, and why does it stay there?

Around month three you nearly quit. What were you carrying in the week you almost stopped, and what did you put down instead of the newsletter?

You run your Substack in four-week sprints, with weekly goals, a monthly retro, and big ideas you call Epics. What has a retro told you about yourself no dashboard ever would?

You open with HEYYYYY, you add music to your posts, and you wrote: you need people for the vibes. The shy kid who was friends with everyone grew up to lead employee engagement. Where does the party instinct come from?

You still work a 9 to 5, in corporate meetings, under a corporate title. What does the woman who publishes on Wednesday know about you, the part the one in the meetings has not seen yet?

Your week runs on a tight map: Wednesday to publish, Thursday for thirty minutes of engagement, Friday to connect and look back. Walk me through a Wednesday. Where are you, what time is it, and who else is awake?

Your six month retro names the After Hours Club, more collaborations, and 1,000 subscribers by December. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

You celebrate every 100 subscribers. Looking back at the stressed working mom who joined Substack in April, what do you know now about building something in the margins she did not know yet?

Happier than she found me, indeed.

I'm a big fan of Danielle's work and, after this interview and digging into her Substack, I think you will be too.

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Danielle Wright’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? You blogged before Substack, studied business, and spent 15 years in IT and Agile project management. Who did you come from, on the page and off?

I have always had a love for planning, organizing, and writing. Even as a kid, I was the girl typing up “To Do Lists” and planning the next trip or activity. As for the creative side, I used to journal a lot on Summer vacations. I really enjoyed documenting my life as it was happening, and being able to have a place to look back at a memory was always important to me. My 94 year old Grandfather is also an inspiration for me. He started writing a memoir about 20 years ago, and I am always impressed when reading it. He is a huge inspiration around my love of writing too!

On October 14 you set out to build a bestselling Substack in 7 hours a week by the end of 2026, and you named the system Pick, Build, Party. What does a good week of the experiment look like so far, and which of the three steps fights you hardest?

A good week for me is publishing a Wednesday article, one note per day, one live or collab, and being mostly caught up on comments or replies. These are typically my non-negotiables. It is never perfect, but if I can stick to these small deliverables it helps! The hardest one of the 3 there is definitely “Pick”. Prioritization is always hard, because notifications and DMs can feel like emergent things you need to answer, when in reality your content, your writing, and most things in the “Build” phase are typically where we should be focusing the majority of our time.

You cut a list of 14 activities down to a handful of non-negotiables and sent the rest, about 900 ideas, to the backlog. Which idea in the backlog do you visit most, and why does it stay there?

Honestly the one that stays in the backlog is going back to old articles and updating them. These could be images that are more consistent with who I am now, adding a voiceover, or just evolving the article. I DO think this is beneficial if it is an article that you want to resurface, but just to have an “aesthetic” website–it is probably not the best use of your time.

Around month three you nearly quit. What were you carrying in the week you almost stopped, and what did you put down instead of the newsletter?

I started to feel this intense pressure to show up on Substack. It immediately started to feel like another job, and I started to resent it. I stopped and asked myself, why are you so stressed about this? It is supposed to be a fun project for you. It is not supposed to add stress to your life. It was at that moment I realized I had to put some boundaries around how I used Substack, how I showed up, and how I could keep it sustainable alongside my busy life.

You run your Substack in four-week sprints, with weekly goals, a monthly retro, and big ideas you call Epics. What has a retro told you about yourself no dashboard ever would?

My biggest realizations in my retro are usually about how much I have evolved as a person and as a writer. I found my voice, I built a community, and I invested in something that is completely my own at the end of the day. Regardless if it goes anywhere, I still have built something I am proud of, and I think that is truly something to celebrate.

You open with HEYYYYY, you add music to your posts, and you wrote: you need people for the vibes. The shy kid who was friends with everyone grew up to lead employee engagement. Where does the party instinct come from?

HA. Great question. I was always the shy kid, but I still loved to have fun. I always have felt like I was put on this earth to make people laugh, smile, or see the positive side of life. I started that mindset at a really young age, and I carried it into adulthood. I always try to leave people happier than I found them.

You still work a 9 to 5, in corporate meetings, under a corporate title. What does the woman who publishes on Wednesday know about you, the part the one in the meetings has not seen yet?

I like to say she is the same, but different. The Writer Danielle is essentially the same person in Corporate, with a little more of a relaxed presentation of herself. I keep it real in corporate too, but I am definitely more polished. On Substack, I feel a little more free to be myself.

Your week runs on a tight map: Wednesday to publish, Thursday for thirty minutes of engagement, Friday to connect and look back. Walk me through a Wednesday. Where are you, what time is it, and who else is awake?

Yes. Wednesdays are typically the busiest days for me. I usually try to have some sort of a draft ready by then so I am not doing my entire article on Wednesday. Typically, I finish up some of it at lunch, and then wrap it up after my son’s bedtime (sometimes it’s around 11pm haha).

Your six month retro names the After Hours Club, more collaborations, and 1,000 subscribers by December. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

I really want to lean into the paid tier offers more. I am excited about making it a community, but I truly want to make it useful to creators. This has taken me a lot of time to figure out, and I will continue evolving it as I go. This is probably the area I haven’t talked about enough, because I really want to make sure it’s the right fit for my audience and what they want!

You celebrate every 100 subscribers. Looking back at the stressed working mom who joined Substack in April, what do you know now about building something in the margins she did not know yet?