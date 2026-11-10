Jennifer Hong started in quantitative risk analytics. Now she writes sestinas.

In between, she spent fifteen-plus years building brands and leading teams.

Today she works as a fractional CMO and brand strategist. Jennifer writes Natural Intelligence, a newsletter about AI and how humans react to the machines.

Every essay walks in through a film. Clueless. Ferris Bueller. Legally Blonde. Gladiator.

Her throughline: study a system closely enough to find the break, then stay curious about the gap.

She launched on July 26, 2025. A year in, along with the Natural Intelligence 2.0 interview series, Jennifer also runs The Untouchables, a brand methodology series for Substack creators.

She works in strict forms on purpose. So Jennifer wrote four of her answers on 3x5 cards, by hand.

With that, I give you Jennifer Hong…

1. Who sits in your creative family tree? Name the writers, filmmakers, teachers, or odd influences you came from.

2. The Untouchables began over lobster rolls and a bloody mary in Marin, when a friend named herself your homework and the methodology showed up before the permission did. What has running the diagnostic on other writers taught you about your own North Star sentence?

3. Every essay walks in through a film. Clueless, Ferris Bueller, Being John Malkovich, Gladiator. Does the movie choose the argument, or does the argument go looking for its movie?

4. In Legally Blonde, you wrote about collecting credentials as hurdles, a way of playing along with a system you understood. You try not to lead with them now. What was the first room where you introduced yourself without them, and what happened?

5. Your About page says: human-written, Claude sous cheffed. Walk me through your kitchen. What does the sous chef touch, and what never leaves your hands?

6. You call yourself a mischievous insurgent where systems get us wrong. Then you write sestinas, villanelles, pantoums, and ghazals, some of the strictest forms in poetry. What does a form with fixed rules give you the prose never does?

7. You launched with dozens of posts already written. A year later you had a series, a methodology practice, a marketing role, and a game show you co-host. Which of those did your plan predict, and which one found you?

8. In Gladiator, you land on your own version of equanimity: tolerance does not mean fixing a misunderstanding you did not create. Where did you first learn this?

9. What sits on your bench right now, half-built? Not the next post. The thing you keep circling and have not named in public yet.

10. You committed to treating readers as infinitely intelligent and infinitely naive. If you handed one card to the Jennifer who launched on July 26, 2025, the one who thought LinkedIn was the training ground and Substack was for serious writers, what would it say?

"I threw out plans early. Everything found me, and I found it back."

A plan names the destination before you leave.

Jennifer let the plan go. A methodology series found her. A marketing role found her. A game show found her.

The second half of her line is the part people skip. Being found takes no effort. Finding back is a choice.

What has been trying to find you while you held to the plan?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Jennifer Hong's answers:

1. Who sits in your creative family tree? Name the writers, filmmakers, teachers, or odd influences you came from.

My two sisters, for rigor and intellect. Zuni, for staying present and knowing how to play. Friends too: talented ones from before Substack and from here.

2. The Untouchables began over lobster rolls and a bloody mary in Marin, when a friend named herself your homework and the methodology showed up before the permission did. What has running the diagnostic on other writers taught you about your own North Star sentence?

Most of us contain multitudes. The synthesis of them is what makes each of us singularly niche.

3. Every essay walks in through a film. Clueless, Ferris Bueller, Being John Malkovich, Gladiator. Does the movie choose the argument, or does the argument go looking for its movie?

The argument goes looking. Even as unique as we are, our stories are universal: love, heartbreak, conflict, union.

4. In Legally Blonde, you wrote about collecting credentials as hurdles, a way of playing along with a system you understood. You try not to lead with them now. What was the first room where you introduced yourself without them, and what happened?

Substack. Credentials sneak in here and there but they don't lead my bio or About. I found my people faster.

5. Your About page says: human-written, Claude sous cheffed. Walk me through your kitchen. What does the sous chef touch, and what never leaves your hands?

The sous does the shopping (research), mise en place (outline), and the gauntlet (final inspection). I pick the dish (subject matter), do the cooking (writing), and the tasting (editing, a lot of editing).

6. You call yourself a mischievous insurgent where systems get us wrong. Then you write sestinas, villanelles, pantoums, and ghazals, some of the strictest forms in poetry. What does a form with fixed rules give you the prose never does?

The sestina is the most dizzying form I know, and I love where it lands. Once you understand the forms, you then know where to break them for an even more poetic result.

7. You launched with dozens of posts already written. A year later you had a series, a methodology practice, a marketing role, and a game show you co-host. Which of those did your plan predict, and which one found you?

I threw out plans early. Everything found me, and I found it back.

8. In Gladiator, you land on your own version of equanimity: tolerance does not mean fixing a misunderstanding you did not create. Where did you first learn this?

I picked up equanimity from a book years ago, not a Buddhist one. Mine adds a newly adopted rule: I am responsible for my own feelings.

9. What sits on your bench right now, half-built? Not the next post. The thing you keep circling and have not named in public yet.

Fewer than a dozen people know. A business venture, still in pilot mode.

10. You committed to treating readers as infinitely intelligent and infinitely naive. If you handed one card to the Jennifer who launched on July 26, 2025, the one who thought LinkedIn was the training ground and Substack was for serious writers, what would it say?

There is no perfection to practice towards.

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