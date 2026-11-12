Magdalena Ponurska writes Courage to Create, where story meets neuroscience.

She counts seven lives. Poland to America at twenty-one with fifty dollars and a paper dictionary. A psychology degree. Fifteen years at General Motors. Executive coach. Montessori school leader. Writer. Now innovation work inside a fintech company.

At fourteen, a doctor told her she would spend her life in a wheelchair. Magdalena defied the odds, learned to walk again and completely changed her life.

Her throughline is plain. The sentence changes first. The life follows. A pen is how she changes the sentence.

Her newest work is Letters From The In-Between, Saturday letters written before the house wakes, from the middle of the story instead of the end. She almost did not send the first one.

We both worked with Rich Litvin. Our paths crossed on a call with Casey Castille .

At twenty-one, a man called her poem “stupid.” She didn’t pick up a notebook for more than twenty years.

With that, I give you Magdalena Ponurska…

Who is in your creative family tree? At fourteen, in a hospital bed, Mary Lennox from The Secret Garden kept you company. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

You started Letters From The In-Between as a three-month experiment and almost did not send the first one. Most people write about change from the far side, lesson in hand. What has writing from the middle given you?

At twenty-one you handed a man your newest poem, written in Polish. He called the poem stupid. You threw the page away on your way out and did not pick up a notebook for more than twenty years. What brought the pen back?

The writing came back in English, the language you built from a paper dictionary and three children who corrected you mid-sentence. You have not written a poem in Polish since. What still lives only in Polish for you?

You spent fifteen years at General Motors and promised yourself you were finished with corporate life. Last year you walked back in, at a fintech company, wearing the role like a coat. What comes through the doors with you now, and what stays outside?

For years you told rooms you became a Montessorian by accident, and the line always got a warm laugh. In August you crossed out the word and wrote “I chose this work.” Tell me about the first time someone asked how you got here after you rewrote the sentence. What came out?

At fourteen you wrote from a hospital bed in a school notebook. Thirty-four years later you sat beside a hospital bed, and your hand reached for the notebook before you had an answer. Go as far into this as you want, or not at all. What does the reaching tell you?

For almost thirty years the fifty dollars and the paper dictionary opened your talks. In August you renamed the fifty dollars the opening balance, the same morning you saw your writing income sitting in an account you had named emergency. What have you changed since?

The strengths workbook is out of the drawer and open on your desk. What else sits on the bench, half-seen, the thing you have not named out loud yet?

Seven lives in, what do you know about starting over which the girl in the bread aisle did not know yet?

Pick a loaf, indeed.

I'm a big fan of Magdalena's work and, after this interview and digging into her Substack, I think you will be too.

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Magdalena Ponurska’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? At fourteen, in a hospital bed, Mary Lennox from The Secret Garden kept you company. Who else did you come from, on the page and off?

I wrote my first Future Scripting™ page at fourteen, in a hospital bed, and I had no idea that I would ever come up with a name for it. A doctor had just told me I’d spend my life in a wheelchair. I opened my school notebook and wrote that I would run, dance and climb mountains. That girl is the root of my family tree. The branches above her are Tolstoy, Kundera and Hašek. Mary Lennox kept me company, but those three did the heavy lifting while my body wouldn’t move. Kundera made me ask what any of it was for. Švejk taught me to laugh at the system that was trying to crush me. Off the page, my family tree has three kids, ages four, six and eight, who rewired my brain into English one correction at a time. And Joe Dispenza, whose work I’ve studied for ten years, gave me the science for what that girl in the hospital was already doing. See it in detail, feel it like it already happened, and your brain starts building toward it.

You started Letters From The In-Between as a three-month experiment and almost did not send the first one. Most people write about change from the far side, lesson in hand. What has writing from the middle given you?

I’ve reinvented myself seven times, and this is the first time I’ve written one down while it was happening. Poland to America at twenty-one. Fifteen years at General Motors. My own coaching business, then Montessori schools, then back into corporate. I lived every one of those without a page to show for it. This reinvention is happening with a full-time job. I’m rewiring myself from a woman who “just works” into a writer and creator, a few lines at a time, before the house wakes up and in parked cars before work. Writing from the middle showed me that reinvention is accumulation. Your brain builds a new identity out of what you repeat, so telling the story while I’m still in it is part of how I get there. Every page is a Future Scripting™ rep, written by the woman I’m becoming before she fully exists.

At twenty-one you handed a man your newest poem, written in Polish. He called the poem stupid. You threw the page away on your way out and did not pick up a notebook for more than twenty years. What brought the pen back?

The pen came back when I stopped consuming. I’d spent twenty years on personal development. Fifteen years of Landmark, my ICF coaching certification, ten years of Joe Dispenza, plus Brené Brown and Byron Katie on the side. I knew everything about changing your life, and I was still sitting in the audience. So I cut it all off for four months. No social media, no classes, no personal development. In that quiet, the twenty years finally had somewhere to go, and they went onto the page. That’s where Future Scripting™ was born: everything I’d learned, boiled down to three steps. See it, write it by hand, live it like it already happened. I’d been mentally rehearsing my life for decades. Writing turned out to be the step I’d skipped.

The writing came back in English, the language you built from a paper dictionary and three children who corrected you mid-sentence. You have not written a poem in Polish since. What still lives only in Polish for you?

English got wired in at twenty-one, through a paper dictionary and three kids who corrected me mid-sentence. Numbers got there first. I learned to count in Polish as a little girl, and that wiring never moved. That’s neuroplasticity working in both directions. Your brain will build almost anything new if you give it enough reps, and it holds on tight to what it learned early. Counting out change in the grocery line still happens in my head in Polish.

You spent fifteen years at General Motors and promised yourself you were finished with corporate life. Last year you walked back in, at a fintech company, wearing the role like a coat. What comes through the doors with you now, and what stays outside?

This time I picked the coat myself. When I left General Motors in 2019, I thought corporate was a chapter I’d closed. Then I spent six years building other lives: my own coaching business, Montessori schools, a writing practice. I walked back in carrying all of them. The coach comes in with me. So does the woman who has run more than fifty-five Future Scripting™ workshops and knows what neuroscience says about trust and feeling safe in a room. This summer I sat across from my C-suite mentor and pitched AI training for leadership teams built on exactly that. What stays outside is my writing time. The mornings before the house wakes up and the minutes in a parked car before work belong to me. Fifty hours of my week go to someone else. The rest is where I keep rehearsing who I’m becoming.

For years you told rooms you became a Montessorian by accident, and the line always got a warm laugh. In August you crossed out the word and wrote “I chose this work.” Tell me about the first time someone asked how you got here after you rewrote the sentence. What came out?

For years I said I became a Montessorian by accident, and the warm laugh felt like a reward. I grew up in communist Poland, where you didn’t claim things out loud, and I’d carried that habit into every room I walked into. I’d been calling my own choices luck. Crossing out the word was the easy part. Then I had to write the answer I’d actually give the next time someone asked, by hand and in present tense: I chose this work. I was in that building for years before anyone paid me to be there, and then I got good at it. That page was a mental rehearsal. I wrote the new answer so my brain would have it ready before anyone asked. When they do, I want it to roll off my tongue easily and effortlessly.

At fourteen you wrote from a hospital bed in a school notebook. Thirty-four years later you sat beside a hospital bed, and your hand reached for the notebook before you had an answer. Go as far into this as you want, or not at all. What does the reaching tell you?

When I’m scared, my hand goes to paper before my mouth opens. At fourteen I was the one in the bed. I filled a school notebook with the life I wanted on the other side of that room: running, dancing, climbing mountains. Thirty-four years later I was the one in the chair, beside my son. What happened in that room belongs to him. What I can tell you is that my hand found the notebook before my head found a single answer. The reaching tells me the pathway that fourteen-year-old built is still there. Twenty years of silence didn’t erase it. Under real fear, your brain goes to its deepest groove, and mine leads to a pen.

For almost thirty years the fifty dollars and the paper dictionary opened your talks. In August you renamed the fifty dollars the opening balance, the same morning you saw your writing income sitting in an account you had named emergency. What have you changed since?

I told the fifty-dollar story so many times that my brain started treating it as instructions. Every talk opened the same way: I came to America with fifty dollars and a paper dictionary. People nodded, and I got to be the scrappy one. What I didn’t see was that I’d been telling it in present tense, as who I am. To stay the woman who arrived with nothing, I had to keep having nothing. Every bit of overflow, including my writing income, landed in an account I’d named emergency. So I ran Future Scripting™ on my own origin story. I saw the fifty dollars as an opening balance, the first deposit in a life that kept adding up. I wrote that version by hand. Then I started acting as though it was already true. In August I typed $2,000 into a workshop proposal, deleted it for $1,000 twice, and then sent the $2,000. The yes came back within hours. Six months earlier I’d run that same workshop for free. The old story still happened. It’s just no longer the one I rehearse.

The strengths workbook is out of the drawer and open on your desk. What else sits on the bench, half-seen, the thing you have not named out loud yet?

One of my clients had 600 published articles and no idea she was sitting on a curriculum. We narrowed them down to what resonated, tested it, and she chose workshops. Now she has a full curriculum arc she can package and sell. That’s the thing on my bench: a framework for coaches, consultants and facilitators who’ve done this work so long that their method feels like plain common sense to them. The whole thing runs in four moves: See it, Name it, Frame it, Claim it. I spot what they can’t see yet, we give it a name, and we shape it into something they can teach, sell and build on. The last move is claiming it, all the way to a trademark. I know it works because I did it to myself first. Twenty years of Landmark, Dispenza and coaching certifications sat in my head as a pile of everything I’d learned. Writing it down turned that pile into Future Scripting™, three steps with my name on them. Future Scripting™ runs underneath this one too. Claiming something you’ve been giving away for years takes rehearsal, and rehearsal is exactly what it’s built for.

Seven lives in, what do you know about starting over which the girl in the bread aisle did not know yet?