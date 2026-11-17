Kathi Dalguntas held the title Chief of Staff for one day. Then she turned the title down.

Today she runs NOT RISING Magazine and writes Hi, Human as its Chief Absurdist Officer. Mia Kiraki sits on her editorial team. Mia sent me her way.

The story starts in Cebu City. At nineteen, Kathi covered the political beat. She watched a barefoot fisherman sit ignored at City Hall over an eel and a small tilapia. She quit her dream of journalism.

Two decades of call center graveyard shifts and talent work followed, including a run as Director of Talent and Culture. Then came the one-day title.

She launched NOT RISING on March 1, 2026. Human curators she calls Stackhunters amplify writers the algorithm misses.

Her throughline is the people power walks past, and the work of getting them heard.

On October 7, Hi, Human crossed a thousand subscribers. She tracks progress in a Quarterly Board Report for a magazine with no investors.

This report fits on ten index cards.

With that, I give you Kathi Dalguntas…

Who is in your creative family tree? The reporters, writers, and troublemakers you came from, living or dead.

Hi, Human crossed a thousand subscribers this month, seventeen issues after the first NOT RISING went out in March. What does a thousand look like from your desk, and which number on your board report do you watch closest?

You were nineteen, on the political beat in Cebu City, when you brought a barefoot fisherman bread and water and asked for his story. What detail about him stays with you now, two decades later, which never reached the essay?

You held the Chief of Staff title for one day. Walk me through the morning after you sent the refusal. What did you expect to lose, and what did you lose without warning?

You asked what a human version of the algorithm would look like, one answering to humanity instead of capital. When a Stackhunter decides a voice deserves a restack, what are they looking for on the page?

Why Chief Absurdist Officer? Where does absurdism live in how you run NOT RISING, and where would the work fall apart without the absurd?

Between the call center graveyard shifts and NOT RISING, you spent two decades away from journalism. Which skills from those years turned out to be the ones the magazine runs on?

You publish a Quarterly Board Report for a magazine with no investors, complete with a control group and Fibonacci milestones. Who sits on your board, and what do you want them to see when they read the report?

What sits on your bench right now, half-built? Desk Chiefs, a new season of TO BE HUMAN, or something you haven't announced yet.

You closed your letter to readers by asking about their dream. Turn the question around. What would seven-year-old Kathi, pointing at the woman with the microphone on TV, make of what you are building now?

“I lost the need to put up appearances.”

Clothes and makeup were Kathi’s price of entry with executives. “Powerful people don’t listen if they don’t like what they see.”

The old frame says you pay to be heard. Kathi stopped paying, and built a magazine to help other people be heard instead.

What are you still paying for to stay in the room?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Kathi Dalguntas’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? The reporters, writers, and troublemakers you came from, living or dead.

My dad. I got my passion for writing, music, and photography from him. He called himself an “Imagineer.” My grandfather was a woodcarver.

Hi, Human crossed a thousand subscribers this month, seventeen issues after the first NOT RISING went out in March. What does a thousand look like from your desk, and which number on your board report do you watch closest?

It looks like having read over a thousand human-curated works from 700+ writers in eight months. I watch the Impact on Mission the most. I want to help humans be heard over the algorithm. I want to prove that helping others helps me prosper too. When I see that a writer I featured grew ~10x more than the control group in 1 week, I keep going.

You were nineteen, on the political beat in Cebu City, when you brought a barefoot fisherman bread and water and asked for his story. What detail about him stays with you now, two decades later, which never reached the essay?

He looked utterly hopeless. Like he knew he was going to be destitute until he died—and that his children were condemned to the same suffering. The politicians walking past him with their fresh facials and oversized 24K gold rings couldn’t be bothered.

You held the Chief of Staff title for one day. Walk me through the morning after you sent the refusal. What did you expect to lose, and what did you lose without warning?

I woke up panicked that I was late to my 8 AM with the CEO. I expected to lose the anxiety overnight, but it took months of unconditioning. My nervous system had been red-lining for so long, I didn’t realize my body was calcifying it as baseline. I lost the need to put up appearances. I spent so much money on clothes and makeup just to fit in with executives. Powerful people don’t listen if they don’t like what they see.

You asked what a human version of the algorithm would look like, one answering to humanity instead of capital. When a Stackhunter decides a voice deserves a restack, what are they looking for on the page?

Voices that want to exchange ideas vs. voices that want to trap our attention for profit. It’s the former we should reward. Otherwise, Stackhunters decide who they restack, and we’re all different for a reason. Humans think differently. Human curation should represent that.

Why Chief Absurdist Officer? Where does absurdism live in how you run NOT RISING, and where would the work fall apart without the absurd?

Albert Camus observed that we seek meaning in a universe that offers none. It doesn’t mean life is meaningless. It just means you make your own meaning (MYOM). NOT RISING is as MYOM as it gets. It requires the audacity to create without permission, and the permission to fall flat and laugh about it. It requires the willingness to hold multiple conflicting ideas at once. We make our own meaning in a world that makes zero sense right now. Mostly, we have fun while doing purposeful work, even when it’s painful. Absurdity is essential.

Between the call center graveyard shifts and NOT RISING, you spent two decades away from journalism. Which skills from those years turned out to be the ones the magazine runs on?

Funny enough, all of them. Copyediting turned me into a classically trained writer. By the power vested in me by The Chicago Manual of Style, I stand by my em dashes in a world that condemns them. Whether I was a journalist, a recruiter, or a market researcher, I never stopped asking people to tell me their stories. As Chief of Staff, I saw what it took to run a business. As Director of Talent & Culture, I saw why our humanity is the one thing we can’t erase from the systems shaping the future. Media is one of them.

You publish a Quarterly Board Report for a magazine with no investors, complete with a control group and Fibonacci milestones. Who sits on your board, and what do you want them to see when they read the report?

My board members are the humans who are in a position to set a higher bar for humanity. If it feels hopeless, it could be on purpose. I want to find out what happens when there’s enough hope. I want my board members to find out with me.

What sits on your bench right now, half-built? Desk Chiefs, a new season of TO BE HUMAN, or something you haven't announced yet.

You’re so cool, thank you! I’m releasing TO BE HUMAN: Holiday Special on 11.11. It’s not Hallmark. It’s my absurd love story. We’re also doing “20 Days of Not Rising” starting Dec 1. More soon.

You closed your letter to readers by asking about their dream. Turn the question around. What would seven-year-old Kathi, pointing at the woman with the microphone on TV, make of what you are building now?