Virgil Brewster and I share a friend in Lara Acosta. I love getting to share her here. She built her business fast, and the speed of what she built still impresses me. She is a gem of a human.

Virgil writes The Launch Room for coaches and creators with proven offers. He lives in Bali, kitesurfs and freedives.

For more than a decade he worked behind a camera, filming live concerts all over the world with a Dutch crew. Then he built a $10 million education business. In 2020 he won a ClickFunnels Two Comma Club X award.

His throughline: sell before you make. Growth means nothing without an offer.

Three months into The Launch Room, he went from 28 followers to more than 580. Now he is moving his whole offer stack onto Substack. Rob Riker sent him my way.

His emails run 200 to 400 words. I asked for a few sentences per card. He gave me twenty-seven cards.

With that, I give you Virgil Brewster…

Who is in your creative family tree? You came up on 90s hip hop, opened your first inbox on Hotmail, and learned to launch offers long before Substack. Who did you come from, the people who taught you to sell and the ones who taught you to see?

Three months after you started The Launch Room, you are moving your whole offer stack onto Substack. What made Substack the home for the offers, and what does the stack look like once the move is done?

Your post on 97 mistakes drew more comments than anything else you have written. Which mistake on the list cost you the most, and which one did you make again after you knew better?

You spent more than a decade behind a camera in a 9 to 5, close to rock stars. Then you built a seven-figure education business. What did you carry from behind the camera into the work you do now, and when did the camera stop being the job?

Your Launch Flywheel says people buy on their terms, never on yours, and most of your clients bought 12 to 18 months after they subscribed. What do you write in month seven, when nobody is buying yet?

You once gave a workshop away for free and nobody came. Now you tell clients to sell before they make. Tell me about the first time you sold something which did not exist yet.

For years you said yes to everything, until one member took over a whole week. What did saying no cost you the first time, and what did it give back?

You live in Bali, kitesurf, and freedive. What does holding your breath at depth teach a man who runs launches for a living?

Your paid tier promises templates, AI workflows, and a look behind the scenes of client launches. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

Looking back at the young cameraman with a Hotmail account, what do you know now about building something of your own he did not know yet?

“I hit refresh 478 times. Zero sales.”

The villa, the catamaran and four and a half hours of footage came first. The buyers never came.

Now Virgil sells first and builds after people pay. In his words: “Selling first takes the guessing away.”

What are you building right now that nobody has paid for yet?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Virgil Brewster’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? You came up on 90s hip hop, opened your first inbox on Hotmail, and learned to launch offers long before Substack. Who did you come from, the people who taught you to sell and the ones who taught you to see?

Two groups of people made me. Hip hop taught me how to see the world. Old school marketers taught me how to sell. I grew up on hip hop. It showed me what a strong voice does. Every track had an attitude, a story and a lesson. That’s what I still look for in every email I write. Then email came into my life. My first inbox was a Hotmail account, and I used it to write to my friends. I loved how a few lines of text could keep a friendship alive. The selling part came from books. At 20, I was reading Dan Kennedy while my friends were reading Spiderman. After Dan came Russell Brunson, Ben Settle, Gary Halbert, David Ogilvy and Joe Sugarman. Ben Settle gave me the lesson I use the most. Be an entertainer, because the entertainer gets paid the most. My tip: write down the five people whose lessons you use every week. That’s your family tree. Mention them in your content. People trust you more when they see who you learned from.

Three months after you started The Launch Room, you are moving your whole offer stack onto Substack. What made Substack the home for the offers, and what does the stack look like once the move is done?

Substack is the first social platform where you own your audience. Every subscriber is an email address. If the platform disappears tomorrow, I still have my people. And it grows fast. I had 28 followers when I started. 3 months later I had over 580. That’s more than I got in nine months on LinkedIn. So it made sense to put my offers where my readers already are. People find me through my articles and Notes, and from there they step into my offers. Once the move is done, the stack has three steps. Free. My articles, the subscriber chat and a free 12-day email course that shows you how to get paid to validate your idea before you build it. Paid tier. $79 a year. How-to articles, mini courses, monthly live workshops and Claude Code skills. Yearly members also get a 1:1 call with me. Offer X-Ray. A 1:1 call with five days of WhatsApp support. My tip: Give every reader one clear next step. Free readers become paid members. Paid members book the 1:1. Never put three choices in front of someone at once.

Your post on 97 mistakes drew more comments than anything else you have written. Which mistake on the list cost you the most, and which one did you make again after you knew better?

The one that cost me the most money was my price. I underpriced a course for two years. Every launch was the same amount of work, for less money than it was worth. When I finally raised my price, I lost some buyers. I got better ones, and I made more. I have quit more times than I have started. And every time, the gap between my relaunches got longer. My inner critic won a lot of those rounds. My tip: Raise your price on your next launch and add a guarantee. The guarantee makes the higher price easy to say yes to. Then pick your launch date today and tell your list. A date you announced is harder to quit.

You spent more than a decade behind a camera in a 9 to 5, close to rock stars. Then you built a seven-figure education business. What did you carry from behind the camera into the work you do now, and when did the camera stop being the job?

Television taught me how to make people feel something. I was a cameraman for over a decade, with a Dutch crew filming live concerts all over the world. Our job was simple. The people at home had to feel the energy of the concert. You cannot put the camera down and do nothing. A launch email or Substack Live works the same way. You have a few seconds to make someone feel something, or they scroll on. Television also taught me storytelling. Build tension first, then give the answer. I use that in every email I write. My tip: Before you write or record anything, decide what you want people to feel. Then build everything around that one feeling.

Your Launch Flywheel says people buy on their terms, never on yours, and most of your clients bought 12 to 18 months after they subscribed. What do you write in month seven, when nobody is buying yet?

The same things I write in month one. A story from my life or my client work, a lesson, and a small next step. Here’s why I stay calm in the quiet months. Over 63% of my clients were long-time lurkers. More than half bought 12 to 18 months after they joined my email list. They read everything and said nothing, until they were ready. People buy on their terms, never on yours. So my emails stay short, 200 to 400 words. Story, lesson, call to action. In these months, the call to action gives more value: read this article, watch this video, reply with your question. The only sales ask is: join the waitlist. My tip: Use my 515 rule. Five value emails, then one offer. Keep that rhythm even when nobody buys. The quiet readers are your future clients.

You once gave a workshop away for free and nobody came. Now you tell clients to sell before they make. Tell me about the first time you sold something which did not exist yet.

It was the beta of my Course Masterclass, in May 2023. I sold it while part one was half done and part two didn’t exist yet. I built part two in the weeks after people paid. I got there after two big failures. First I built a course nobody bought. I flew a camera crew to Ibiza, rented a villa and a catamaran, filmed four and a half hours and priced it at $997. I hit refresh 478 times. Zero sales. Then I gave a workshop away for free. Nobody showed up. Both times, I assumed people wanted it. Selling first takes the guessing away. When nobody pays, you saved months of building. And when people pay, they tell you what to build. Since then, I’ve never built a product without selling it first. My tip: Pitch your idea before you make it, and take payment. Put a price on everything, even a workshop. Ten dollars is enough to make people show up.

For years you said yes to everything, until one member took over a whole week. What did saying no cost you the first time, and what did it give back?

The first no cost me clients. A lot of them. For years I said yes to everything. Courses, software and a paid mastermind, all at the same time. My delivery suffered and my clients got upset. Then one member took up my entire week, and I knew something had to change. So I started saying no. Some clients left. Within a few months I raised my prices, got better clients who valued my time, and had space to focus on the one thing that worked. People will take all your time for very little money if you allow it. My tip: set clear rules for how and when people can message you. Offer extra calls at a small price. And make it a game, so members earn extra time.

You live in Bali, kitesurf, and freedive. What does holding your breath at depth teach a man who runs launches for a living?

It teaches me to stay calm when nothing seems to happen. I started freediving after my burnout. My mental coach told me it would still my mind. I don’t go very deep, but every dive teaches me the same thing. Underwater you have one breath. My teacher says the ocean is a magnifier of your emotions. Think “I can’t hold my breath anymore” and you start to struggle. Tell yourself “I’m okay” and you stay calm. Your body can go about 50% longer than you think. A launch feels the same. Around day three, sales go quiet and my inner critic starts talking: nobody will buy, Virgil. That’s when people cancel. But most sales come at the beginning and at the end. So I tell myself I’m okay, and I send the next email. My tip: Never judge a launch halfway. Write the plan before you start, follow it to the end, and look at the numbers after cart close.

Your paid tier promises templates, AI workflows, and a look behind the scenes of client launches. What sits on the bench now, half-seen, the thing you have not said out loud yet?

Right now the paid tier has my templates, like the Launch Email Writer, the Sales Page Builder and the Headline Generator, plus a look behind the scenes of real client launches. I add more every month. What I haven’t said out loud yet: I’m building an AI coach from my own launch playbooks. Every day it tells you what to do next with your offer, and you run it inside your own Claude. Next to that, I want my tools to install straight into your Claude, so you work with the same skills my team uses for clients. And I’m starting a small WhatsApp crew, so members can reach me directly. My tip: Only build what your members ask for. Keep a list of their requests, and build the ones that come up three times.

Looking back at the young cameraman with a Hotmail account, what do you know now about building something of your own he did not know yet?