John Harris spent years finishing marathons and a half-Ironman. The medals and bibs sit in a drawer. In his late fifties, he walked into a gym and picked up a barbell.

He writes Proud Boomer Wellness for adults over 50 who want straight answers on strength, protein, sleep, and the weight they carry.

He served in the Navy from 1981 to 1991 and stood watches on the USS Iowa. He works in data. He holds NASM certifications in wellness and nutrition coaching.

His throughline is capacity over finish lines, in the gym and beyond.

In September he released Put It Down, a book on stress, resentment, and the weight you do not have to carry. he also writes fiction under a pen name at The Crooked Light. He lives not far from me in Clearwater with Kim and Gus, their Bernedoodle.

He writes for people who want straight answers. So I asked him for short ones.

With that, I give you John Harris…

Who sits in your creative family tree? Name the writers, coaches, shipmates, or lifters whose influence shows up in your work, on the wellness side and the Florida Stories side.

Put It Down came out in September. Congratulations! The book argues that carrying and coping are two different skills. Where did you first learn the difference? A gym, a ship, a kitchen, somewhere else?

You check claims against evidence for a living. Then one morning at five you put butter in a blender and called breakfast a strategy. What were you buying in the kitchen, if not the coffee?

You spent about twenty years finishing marathons and a half-Ironman. The medals and bibs still sit in a drawer. When you stopped racing, what did you expect to lose and keep anyway? And what loss caught you by surprise?

You stood watches in the Combat Information Center on the USS Iowa. Same gauges, same order, every time. You say you still write the wellness pieces with the same habit. Walk me through your checklist before a piece goes out.

Kim read an early draft of one of your horror stories, set the pages down, and asked if you were doing alright. What does Loretta Faye let you say a sourced sentence never will?

You spent a decade in the Navy taking orders, then kept issuing yourself the same kind. Run more. Eat less. Don't complain about the knees. When did those orders stop fitting? And who writes your orders now?

People stop you in the Publix checkout line once they spot the gym bag. Which question do you hear most, and which answer do people least want to hear?

Your book is called Not Done Yet. What sits on your bench right now, half-built? A book, a story, a program, something without a name yet. Tell me about the piece you are not done with.

You walked into a gym in your late fifties and picked up a barbell without knowing what you were doing. What do you know now you wish you had known on day one?

“It is harder to go for a long run when all that is there afterward is you.”

For years, the finish line paid for the miles. The crowd. The jolt at the last turn. The medal for the drawer.

John lost the crowd and kept the dawn alarm. “That was part of me anyway.”

The crowd belonged to the race. The alarm belonged to him.

Which habit would you keep if nobody waited at the finish?

I’m a big fan of John’s work and, after this interview and digging into his Substack, I think you will be too.

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and John Harris’s answers:

Who sits in your creative family tree? Name the writers, coaches, shipmates, or lifters whose influence shows up in your work, on the wellness side and the Florida Stories side.

A gaggle of Navy chiefs taught me that a clear sentence should be all you need. Sean of the South covers the porch, Jack Handey the part of my brain that wanders off, and the Stoics the grown-up part. Stephen King, Robert McCammon, Clive Barker, and H.P. Lovecraft are in the dark corners of my mind for the horror stories. Gus edits by sighing.

Put It Down came out in September. Congratulations. The book argues that carrying and coping are two different skills. Where did you first learn the difference? A gym, a ship, a kitchen, somewhere else?

Mostly on the Iowa. The watch got stood whether I felt like it or not, and the heavy thing got set down when relief showed up. There is a lot to carry from what happened on that ship in 1989. Carrying gets you through the watch, and coping is what you do in the rack afterward.

You check claims against evidence for a living. Then one morning at five you put butter in a blender and called breakfast a strategy. What were you buying in the kitchen, if not the coffee?

A data guy built a hypothesis at five a.m. and then went looking for evidence that agreed with it. I was buying ten minutes where the plan was mine, and nothing had gone wrong yet. The coffee was a bonus, and the butter was a mistake. I think we all try innately to find information that fits what we want it to fit, especially these days. Usually turns out to be the wrong move.

You spent about twenty years finishing marathons and a half-Ironman. The medals and bibs still sit in a drawer. When you stopped racing, what did you expect to lose and keep anyway? And what loss caught you by surprise?

I expected to lose the finish-line crowd, the jolt it gives you when you round the last turn toward the finish line, and somehow you find the energy you lost 5 miles back. I kept the dawn alarm, but that was part of me anyway. The surprise was how much I missed that finishing-line jolt. It is harder to go for a long run when all that is there afterward is you.

You stood watches in the Combat Information Center on the USS Iowa. Same gauges, same order, every time. You say you still write the wellness pieces with the same habit. Walk me through your checklist before a piece goes out.

An idea usually comes out of the blue; something on YouTube, something I read on Substack. I track every claim back to its source unless it is an opinion piece. Any number I can’t find twice gets cut. Then I strip adverbs (I have a bad habit of overusing them – so I am told), and the last step is reading it out loud. If I wouldn’t say it to Kim in the kitchen, it goes.

Kim read an early draft of one of your horror stories, set the pages down, and asked if you were doing alright. What does Loretta Faye let you say a sourced sentence never will?

Loretta Faye isn’t horror, but through her and through Temperance stories I can “know something” without a footnote. In the wellness pieces, I owe a source for every sentence. Loretta and/or Temperance can just say it, and the reader believes them.

You spent a decade in the Navy taking orders, then kept issuing yourself the same kind. Run more. Eat less. Don't complain about the knees. When did those orders stop fitting? And who writes your orders now?

Orders are fine if you can follow them. You cannot order your body to do something it is no longer capable of doing, so “orders” turn into “suggestions.” Now my orders come from the data, my body, and Kim, who outranks them all.

People stop you in the Publix checkout line once they spot the gym bag. Which question do you hear most, and which answer do people least want to hear?

The question I hear most is “What should I do to lose this weight?” The answer people want least is eat protein, lift weights, and sleep, repeated for years. They want the trick, and I give them the schedule.

Your book is called Not Done Yet. What sits on your bench right now, half-built? A book, a story, a program, something without a name yet. Tell me about the piece you are not done with.

“Out of Uniform” is a book about who you are once the service or the job stops handing you a role. I have the chapters and no ending. Gus has opinions on the ending. I also have “You Are Going to Die” coming out in January, but that is mostly done. I have MANY fiction stories in some state of completion, but have yet to publish a book (other than Kindle’s). That will happen in 2027.

You walked into a gym in your late fifties and picked up a barbell without knowing what you were doing. What do you know now you wish you had known on day one?