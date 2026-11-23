Thirty-seven publishing houses gave Shannon Bindler the same note. Build a platform and come back.

She grew up with hippie parents in a small Vermont town. Shannon spent eighteen years in Los Angeles, on film sets and at a yoga magazine. She trained as a spiritual psychologist and, in 2008, launched Get Up Girl - an early in-person group coaching program for women.

Before Substack, she wrote a publication called Sole Prescription. Every life problem got a pair of shoes. After the book deal fell through, she deleted the blog and didn’t return for six years.

In March 2025 she came back on Substack. Now she writes The Flow: “Psychology, coaching, and content strategy for building Substack paid tiers with soul.”

Her throughline is the room. She builds paid communities people want to belong to.

She runs The Flow Room, a twelve-week coaching circle for writers building paid tiers. Her October essay, Moonlighted as a Writer for Years. Now I'm Daylighting., is about moving the side work to the center of a life.

She built the platform. So I sent her ten questions.

With that, I give you Shannon Bindler…

Who is in your creative family tree? A farmhouse your dad rebuilt by hand in Vermont, eighteen years of film sets and magazines in Los Angeles, a master's in Spiritual Psychology. Who did you come from, on the page and off?

The Flow Room is your twelve-week circle for writers building paid tiers. You wrote people arrive thinking about their own tier and soon root for everyone else's. When did you first watch this happen?

Before Substack you wrote Sole Prescription, where every life problem got a pair of shoes. What pair would you prescribe to the woman who deleted the blog and let the URL expire?

During the pandemic you put your practice on indefinite hold and lived for a few years under a title you cringed at: housewife. What did you expect to lose when the coach title went away, and what did you lose you did not see coming?

Thirty-seven publishing houses told you to build a platform and come back. You built the platform. You never went back for the deal. What would you write to one of those editors today?

Your Unwritten Rules of Substack piece drew more than 6,500 likes. Which rule did you break yourself before you knew the rule existed?

You wrote about desert moss which stays dried out for years and wakes within seconds of water. Six years without writing, then Substack. What was the water for you, and how did you know the dry season had ended?

You noticed the deeper the subject, the more solemn the guide, and you felt the weight creep into your own paid tier. What did you change the week you caught yourself?

Last spring you wrote a book has started asking for your attention. What sits on the bench now, the part you have not said out loud yet?

Ambition comes from the Latin ambitio, a going around, asking for favor door to door. Looking back at the woman knocking on publishers' doors, what do you know now about ambition which she did not know yet?

“I was the same Shannon the whole time, and I learned no title will ever fully hold who I am or what I have to offer.”

For a few years she lived under a title she cringed at. Housewife. She expected to lose her sense of who she was.

What she lost was her “grip on labels.”

Coach. Housewife. Writer. The titles changed around her. Shannon stayed the same.

Which title are you holding as proof of who you are?

Thanks for reading,

Kevin

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Below is the text version of my questions and Shannon Bindler’s answers:

Who is in your creative family tree? A farmhouse your dad rebuilt by hand in Vermont, eighteen years of film sets and magazines in Los Angeles, a master's in Spiritual Psychology. Who did you come from, on the page and off?

My parents are true Woodstock-era hippies who traded corporate life for a bohemian one in the woods and raised a house full of spirited, self-directed kids. I’m still one of them, so a life as an entrepreneur and writer surprises no one in my family.

The Flow Room is your twelve-week circle for writers building paid tiers. You wrote people arrive thinking about their own tier and soon root for everyone else's. When did you first watch this happen?

It happened in one of our first community chats. Someone asked a question, and the group jumped in with their own ideas. I realized the room’s feedback was more powerful than mine alone.

Before Substack you wrote Sole Prescription, where every life problem got a pair of shoes. What pair would you prescribe to the woman who deleted the blog and let the URL expire?

Birkenstocks, the very pair I rebelled against during my 18 years in Los Angeles. I’m done performing and done being uncomfortable, so I’d prescribe a return to my tree-hugging roots. Girl boss to girl moss.

During the pandemic you put your practice on indefinite hold and lived for a few years under a title you cringed at: housewife. What did you expect to lose when the coach title went away, and what did you lose you did not see coming?

I expected to lose my sense of who I was. What I lost was my grip on labels. I was the same Shannon the whole time, and I learned no title will ever fully hold who I am or what I have to offer.

Thirty-seven publishing houses told you to build a platform and come back. You built the platform. You never went back for the deal. What would you write to one of those editors today?

Dear Editor,

You were right. I built the platform you requested. I’m working on a new book proposal with more experience and a sharper story. Keep an eye on your inbox.

Kindest,

Shannon

Your Unwritten Rules of Substack piece drew more than 6,500 likes. Which rule did you break yourself before you knew the rule existed?

Like many of us, I was a post-and-ghoster. I’d spend hours on an article, hit publish, and leave the conversation. Over time I learned Substack is a dinner party, and a good host sticks around.

You wrote about desert moss which stays dried out for years and wakes within seconds of water. Six years without writing, then Substack. What was the water for you, and how did you know the dry season had ended?

The water was hitting publish for the first time. Putting my words on the page, I felt nourished in a way I hadn’t in six years. That’s how I knew the dry season was over.

You noticed the deeper the subject, the more solemn the guide, and you felt the weight creep into your own paid tier. What did you change the week you caught yourself?

We take our paid tiers way too seriously. The moment I let humor into my writing, subscribers started showing up. It’s all a grand experiment, and the more we play, the easier it is to stick with it.

Last spring you wrote a book has started asking for your attention. What sits on the bench now, the part you have not said out loud yet?

I’m knee-deep in the proposal and still discovering what this book wants to become. It’s like unearthing a treasure box when even I don’t know what’s inside.

Ambition comes from the Latin ambitio, a going around, asking for favor door to door. Looking back at the woman knocking on publishers' doors, what do you know now about ambition which she did not know yet?