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“I’ve had a lot of year ones.”

Neema Amin said that near the start of our live today. She has begun more than once. Her first year one opened with a firing. She was six months pregnant. She bought an online course and expected a paint-by-numbers path.

This is part two of a conversation we started last week in Freedom and Panic, Every Week.

The course gave her steps. The steps skipped the hard part. She still had to walk into rooms, say her name, and describe work she had no clean words for yet.

She went back to corporate. Back was easy. Back was familiar. She left again. A second attempt began, but nothing seemed to fit quite right.

Each round taught her the same lesson. She sums up year one in one line: “Everything feels really hard because it’s unfamiliar.”

Her first year paid a few thousand pounds. Her old salary stayed out of reach. She still counts the year as a win. She learned work corporate never taught her, and she learned on the move.

My first year one came with a divorce filing inside the same week as the business launch. A partner and I worked from a spare room in a rented apartment. Two desks. Two computers. A legal pad each, thirty names on a pad, and a hope sixty calls between us added up to a business.

An old rule ran the room: work closest to the dollar.

Neema lived the other side of the name problem. In corporate, a big name carried her into rooms. On her own, people stopped taking her calls. She had to chase. A client gave me the same truth from the other chair years later. He told me he never knew the name of my company. He called me when he had a need.

Neema and I have known each other about ten years. She is one of my 3x5 guests. Shannon Smith heard our live last week and asked for a full hour on year one alone. This live is our answer.

We also cover:

 Partnerships: the skills to look for, the values to test before money arrives, and the split to agree on up front.

 The legal agreement founders skip because they know each other, and the partner title a lawyer read as half of my first company.

 Consulting as a soft landing: sell the work you know while you build the work you want.

 Year one pricing, the clients you train to call at 8 p.m., and the boundary you set with your first quote.

 The revenue work you take in year one, and the name the market gives you for taking the work.

 Strategy versus delivery, and the buffer I built between me and my clients.

 Equity in year one, and why the first piece costs the most.

Watch the full conversation above. If you prefer to read, open the transcript with the video.

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Thank you, Neema. Find her work at Escape Strategist.

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