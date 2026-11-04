"I did the wrong thing."

Neema Amin said those words to herself most weeks in her first months out of corporate. The next week she said the opposite. Her name for the stretch: "a combination of just freedom and panic."

You spent 25 years working to a plan. Every quarter, you knew what the company needed from you. Once you leave, nobody hands you the next plan, so you try to write one as solid as the career behind you.

You buy a course and expect corporate rules: analysis, implementation, result. The course leaves gaps, and you blame yourself for them.

Then comes the family dinner. Someone sold a company. Someone got the promotion. You sit there with something good in motion and no words for the new work yet. Neema's mother still tells people "she's in IT."

Years ago, Neema left a big corporate job to advise a startup. She told me she had the move "all under control." Four months later, her husband told her to go find work, because she had started listening in on his calls. So she went back. Going back was the easy road.

Neema and I have known each other about ten years. She is one of my 3x5 guests, and her recent essays on leaving corporate and on buying the guru's course drew a pile of questions from readers. This live is our answer to those questions.

We also cover:

The business model behind many courses, and the question to ask before you buy one

How to pick a community whose pace helps you, and what to do when everyone around you looks further ahead

Why $97 is so often a fear price, and how my first program went from $97 to $10,000 on the same framework

The well-paid consulting work Neema now turns down, and the test she uses to decide

Why I stopped calling the pattern “self-sabotage”

Watch the full conversation above. If you prefer to read, open the transcript with the video.

Thank you, Neema. Find her work at Escape Strategist.

Thank you michelle ray, P Mason, Janessa Elise and many others for tuning into my live video with Neema Amin! Join me for my next live video in the app.