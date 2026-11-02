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“I’m getting ready to start.”

Nat Sang and I both hear this line every week. Readers say the line. Friends say the line. Some weeks you say the line to yourself.

You hit 50. The work pays. The title holds. And, you start to wonder whether the next 20 years will look like the last 20.

So you read the posts. You save the frameworks. You ask ChatGPT for a plan. You bring the idea home, and the people who love you tell you to give the job five more years. You wait for the right time. The right time never shows up, and the job keeps taking your best hours.

Nat told a story about a friend who got laid off and felt relieved. He had plans. He said he was getting ready. Then severance ran out, and he went back into healthcare, into a job he hates more than the last one.

This conversation is the first follow-up to one of my 3x5 interviews. Nat marked one year on Substack last week. She arrived after a layoff, broken and unsure of her next step. A year later she has about 1,500 subscribers and a business in motion. Then she published a tough-love post telling her readers to stop self-soothing and do the hard work. Twelve people unsubscribed within a day.

We talk about why those 12 tell a good story, not a bad one. We also cover:

Why people over 50 face a revenue problem, not a career problem, and how the shift widens what you see

The NYPD officer Nat met who started a landscaping business at 48 so he has somewhere to go when he retires at 55

The loop between what you believe, the action you take, and the result you get, and why “self-sabotage” is the wrong name for the pattern

What 17,000 clients taught me about when people commit and when they never will

Why peers in the middle of the work help you more than gurus with a five-step process

Watch the full conversation above.

If you prefer to read, the full transcript sits below the video.

Thank you, Nat. Find her work at The Midlife Reset.

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