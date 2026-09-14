Boo Walker cut himself shaving minutes before we went live. His wife had handed him twenty things to do before the photographer arrived to shoot the house they are selling.

My laptop was new and not set up.

Neither of us had an outline or show notes.

We said forty-five minutes and ran fifty-six.

Nothing in this recording is arranged. Which is the reason to listen.

The week the ground moved

The date pulled us somewhere neither of us planned.

Boo was in a Nashville studio the morning the towers fell. The producer asked what mattered more right now than making art, so they carried on. Boo sat down with his banjo and his hand stopped obeying him. A year of doctors later, a specialist told him that career was over.

I was eighteen months out of the Army. Within a week I walked into a Special Forces Commander’s office and asked to go back on active duty.

Boo, in his mid-twenties at a Wall Street firm, had written permission from HR to join the Reserves.

Neither of us went.

Listen for the reflex in both stories. Then listen for what each of us did instead.

The fourth rewrite

I said something on this call I had yet to say in public.

I wrote the capstone book on Career Attraction three times. Then a fourth. Each version dressed the same finished thing in new clothes.

But, resistance never showed up. Pressfield tells us resistance runs highest around the work you love.

A rewrite with no resistance tells me the work isn’t finished. Maybe, it never even started.

So I stopped.

I shifted to using fiction in the form of a parable to support the real transformation I know they desire. The first book in the series - The Problem Seeker. I’m also releasing a run of shorter stories built around a coach who never hands anyone a six-step process.

If you have any piece of work or art that’s on its fourth pass, this part of the conversation is for you.

Another box

Boo said the word “should” and the conversation ran over our targeted 45 minutes. Four years climbing out of a box I built in 2008. Every growth voice out there says the same thing…

“Pick your lane.”

”Name your reader.”

”Claim your category.”

Da Vinci had no job title.

Boo has written more than fifteen novels and still refuses to say what genre. An editor once told him what a novel should do. He changed editors.

Then there is “how.”

Ask an AI for a plan.

Get the plan.

Ask again to improve the plan.

Watch a week disappear inside the how. Motion teaches what fits. A plan teaches nothing until you move and make contact with the real work.

Why listen

Because no one is coming down from the mountain with the answers.

Boo is selling his house and bleeding on camera.

I decided two weeks ago to take on a few clients again and I don’t know yet how that sits next to the fiction.

Both perfectly imperfect.

Stop listening for answers. Start listening for the moment you recognize what feels like a good next step in someone else’s story.

Thanks for reading (and watching).

Kevin

P.S. Sharing this with someone who needs some (or all) of what we share would mean the world.

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