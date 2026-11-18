Get more from Kevin Kermes in the Substack app Available for iOS and Android Get the app

“I don’t believe texting is equivalent to dating.”

Pamela Mason said this deep into our live today. She went on 50 dates in six months as research for her book, Nobody’s Girlfriend. One match, a venture capitalist, kept the banter going by text for weeks. In person he kept three and a half feet away all night.

This conversation grew out of Pamela’s 3x5 interview. We picked fear and uncertainty as the starting point. We covered a lot more ground.

After her divorce, Pamela spent ten years single. Her mom staged an intervention and told her to leave the house. Pamela took the advice. She set a goal to know herself, not to find a husband.

The apps have changed since I last used them in 2010. Her friends now run a match’s messages through ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini before they ask her. She reads the message fourth. Her verdict on one: he wants tacos.

My worry sits under our jokes. Each task I hand to AI costs me some discernment. When I take one back, the load feels Herculean. Pamela draws her line in a different spot. She does not use AI to write. She refused to rewrite her work to pass an AI detector.

Then we got to agreements. The coach Steve Chandler draws a line between agreements and expectations. An expectation with no agreement behind it sets up disappointment. Pamela told the story of a friend in a friends-with-benefits arrangement. He took her to nice dinners and introduced her to his family. Each time she asked where they stood, he grabbed a saxophone and played Careless Whisper from a YouTube tutorial.

Her read: he wanted the convenience of the agreement and all the benefits of a girlfriend.

Pamela plans beta reads in January 2027 and publication in December 2027. If you want to beta read, message her.

We also cover:

Why people in the Pacific Northwest lean on the apps and why Bigfoot is the likelier date.

AI-made profile photos, including a man in a house made of pancakes.

Men who build intimacy by message and never set a date.

Gray divorce and what changes when the kids are teenagers instead of toddlers.

What turning 50 changed in how I build my business and my days.

Why she doesn’t want to be anyone’s wife again and what a partner would need to bring.

Why her book might become a novel: readers won’t believe the stories are true.

Watch the full conversation above. If you prefer to read, open the transcript with the video.

Share

Creating What’s Next is free. Subscribe and each new essay and live lands in your inbox.

Thank you, Pamela. Find her work at Love and Other Disasters.

Leave a comment