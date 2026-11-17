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“My dad had a rule. He refused to go into partnership with anyone.”

Neema Amin opened our live today with her father’s rule. His family had to leave East Africa and leave everything behind. Her mother’s family left what is now Bangladesh when war broke out, with the clothes on their backs. Both sides learned how fast a partnership turns once politics and religion enter. Friends stop being friends. Her father chose one path: go alone or skip the deal.

This is part three of our series. Last week we covered After Corporate (Year 1). Partnerships and equity came up in the questions, so we gave the topic a full hour.

Neema has gone into business as a partner, three founders at a third each. She has sat across the table as the investor asking for equity. She watched a relative’s partnership with school friends end in locked bank accounts and eighteen months of legal fights.

I built and sold two search firms and ran seven revenue projects over 25 years, many with partners. Talking about old partners feels like talking about an old relationship. I learned a great deal about myself. A business is a child you bring into the world. I know myself now. I make a good solo parent.

My dad gave me an equation: one plus one needs to equal more than three. For a partnership, three falls short. You learn the business. You learn a new identity as an owner. Add a partner and you manage a third relationship while the ground moves under all three. The payoff needs to look more like ten.

Neema runs simpler math now. After a few rounds alone, you trust yourself. You stop bringing in a partner to share the misery. When a job sits outside your wheelhouse, you bring in an expert, with a deal around one project.

Neema and I have known each other about ten years. She is one of my 3x5 guests.

We also cover:

Sweat equity and the promise of 8% when we raise, and what the promise says about your belief in the business.

Why giving away equity to avoid writing a check costs more than the check.

Investors as partners: the 10x expectation, the hunt for something “sexy,” and why an investor is hard to remove.

Charlie Munger on incentives and outcomes, and how compensation shapes behavior.

Revisiting a one-third split nine months in, and how Neema handled the conversation.

Refunds, lawsuits, and why peace is worth more than winning.

Building a business around life, not life around the business.

Neema’s cap table, adapted for partners. Message her on Substack for a copy.

Her closing advice: if a partnership goes wrong, write down everything.

Watch the full conversation above. If you prefer to read, open the transcript with the video.

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Thank you, Neema. Find her work at Escape Strategist.

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