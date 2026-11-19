“I have no idea what I want next.”

I hear this line from people a few months after a layoff. Nat Sang hears the line from the clients she coaches. A year ago, she heard the line in her own head.

You built a career over decades. The title shaped your days. Then one meeting in a conference room ends the role and the question you avoided for a decade greet you on your way out.

So you update the résumé. You scroll the job boards. You tell friends you need time to “figure things out.” And the old job, or one like the old job, starts to look safe again.

Nat knows what safe costs. Her last role paid well and ran remote. Some days ran from 8 a.m. until 1 a.m. Some days she skipped a bathroom break until 5 p.m. because the meetings never stopped. In her first week after the news, she attached her résumé to a new posting. Then she stood up, looked in the mirror, and asked herself…

What am I doing?

This live marks jsut over a one year since Nat lost her job. She’d never heard of Substack. Yet, eight days later she posted her first Note. Her 3x5 interview ran in September and this conversation picks up the thread: what a layoff makes possible.

We also cover:

Why Nat calls her notice a release date and what she did with the ten weeks before her last day

The advice to wait for more subscribers before you charge and who pays really pays for that wait

Task, conditions, standards: an Army planning rule for anyone who says their situation is different

The lawyer who asked for a refund after describing her own perfect day

Why Nat scores her life at 75 percent of her perfect day and what stands between her and 100

How one solution sold for $27 and for $10,000 to different people with the same problem

Watch the full conversation above. If you prefer to read, open the transcript with the video.

Thank you, Nat. Find her work at The Midlife Reset.

Thank you Proud Boomer Wellness | John, Ellen Newhouse, Mike Thomson, Susan Bryant, Edie Goldberg, and many others for tuning into my live video with Nat Sang! Join me for my next live video in the app.