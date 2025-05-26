Hi, I’m Kevin.

You built a career most people would envy. Now you want the next chapter to be yours, at work and at home.

This is where you meet people doing the same. Ambitious professionals in midlife, creating what’s next and pulling one another forward.

Meet the ambitious professionals creating what’s next in midlife. Then create yours.

Why I built this

I’m no stranger to change. Infantry. Headhunter. Entrepreneur. Advisor/Coach. Writer.

Every evolution required a new identity. New resources. Different support.

In each case, I found one of the biggest levers to pull wasn’t a “how to” 5-step process, but the power of a community to support (and accelerate) that evolution: transformation.

People go further when they’re surrounded by others on a similar path. In this case, creating what’s next in your life. What initially felt impossible or out of reach can quickly become natural and as if it always was.

This is as much about figuring out what’s next as it is becoming the person who was always meant to create it.

Fast alone. Further together.

This is for you if

You built a serious career and you want what comes next to fit your life.

You want to be around people doing the same work, not an audience of spectators.

You want tools and honest conversation, not another course.

What you find here

3x5 Napkin. Short interviews with Substack creators, answered one card at a time.

Coffee or Something Stronger. Where we go deeper with those creating what’s next. Sometimes they’re solo. Sometimes they’re collaborating. It’s always about what they learned and sharing it so you can create yours.

The Cal Reeves Series. Fiction. A coach in St. Petersburg, Florida and the people who come to his lanai to figure out what’s next.

The Artist Series. Profiles of artists and what we learn from them creating on their own terms.

Essays. My own notes on creating what’s next.

Some of the people you’ll meet

Everything here is made possible by our partners and sponsors.

Subscribe free and you get everything below.

Every 3x5 interview, every Coffee or Something Stronger episode, the fiction, and the essays.

Subscriber Chat with me, my 3x5 guests, and other readers. I’m in there every week, reading and replying.

Office hours with me on the last Friday of each month, 11am ET. Some months a 3x5 guest joins me. Recorded for anyone who misses the call.

Tools and resources from me and my 3x5 guests for the problems midlife brings, at work and at home. Start with The Operator’s Reset, a free five-day series.

One email every Saturday morning with everything new from the week.

Each month I pick one reader for a 3x5 interview or a Coffee episode.

Sponsors keep this free. I only work with sponsors whose product or service makes your life better.

About me

I live in St. Petersburg, Florida, on a lagoon off Tampa Bay. Army Infantry Officer, executive recruiter, then advisor and coach. I built and sold two search firms, placed more than a thousand senior leaders, and helped 17,000+ professionals in their search for what’s next.

Now I write fiction and sit down with people creating their next chapter in real time. My novel, The Problem Seeker, comes out January 2027.

Say “hi.”

Leave a comment, reply to any email, or find me in chat. Tell me what you’re creating. I read every one.

I look forward to seeing you inside,

Kevin